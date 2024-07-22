Spotlight: LEGALLY BLONDE at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In this fabulously fun, award-winning musical, Elle charms her way into Harvard Law in an effort to reunite with her boyfriend. She struggles with peers, professors and her ex, but with the help of new friends, Elle tackles stereotypes and scandal - and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Legally Blonde is presented through special arrangement with Music Theate International (MTI). www.mtishows.com

BUFFET OPENING 2 hours prior to the show

BUFFET CLOSING 30 min. prior to the show

NOTE: This production contains strobe lighting effects. RATED PG-13 A discount of $6 off per ticket available to children ages 3-15. Children under age 3 not admitted to this show. Not all shows may be suitable for all ages.

