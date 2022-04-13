LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER Comes to Arts for Lawrence inside the Theater at the Fort

Being a mom, having a mom, losing a mom, finding a mom- how many iterations of motherhood can you think of? The Fearless Leap is eager to explore the concept of motherhood with its fourth annual event, "Listen to Your Mother Indy," at Arts for Lawrence inside the Theater at the Fort on Saturday, May 7. This year, the show will benefit Soroptimist International of Indianapolis Metro, an organization of professional women who contribute their time and money to projects that benefit women and girls.

Sponsored by Windsor Wealth Management and produced by Haley Lawrence, the show comprises 12 diverse storytellers who will take audiences on a well-crafted, 90-minute journey of true stories about motherhood. From hilarious and heartwarming, to intense and profound, "Listen to Your Mother" is "giving motherhood a microphone" and the perfect way to spend Mother's Day weekend.

Tickets are $15-$20 and available at the door and ArtsforLawrence.org

Author Ann Imig founded "Listen to Your Mother" in Wisconsin in 2010. The show became an instant sensation, growing into a grassroots phenomenon spanning 50+ cities and 250 productions across North America, an acclaimed anthology from Putnam Books, and a charitable-giving movement that raised thousands of dollars for nonprofit causes supporting women and families in need. "Listen to Your Mother Indy" is presented by permission of Miracle or 2 Licensing, Inc., New York.

Producer Haley Lawrence owns and operates The Fearless Leap, a coaching service based in Westfield that supports and empowers clients to unlock their full potential. In 2021, "Listen to You Mother Indy" raised $3,400 for Project Lia. Lawrence also produces a monthly storytelling show with a musical twist called "Voice Box Indy."

CAST: Danielle Bagg Wireman, Molly Bellner, Thresette Briggs, Ginger Claremohr, Kristin Dulaney, Kate Hinman, Stephen Horton, Myra Levine, Molly Milton, Cara Rae Oquendo, Lisa Holt Smith, and Tonya Rave.