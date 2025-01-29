Interview: Christopher Swan Talks ANNIE at Clowes Memorial Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Christopher Swan shares his insights on playing Daddy Warbucks in 'Annie' at Clowes Memorial Hall, discussing his approach to the character's complexity, favorite moments on stage, and the timeless appeal of the musical to modern audiences.

Daddy Warbucks is such an iconic character. How do you approach balancing his tough exterior with his softer, more vulnerable side?

Those aspects are what makes it such a satisfying part to play; he always had the

potential for thoughtfulness and kindness but he believes that he knows what’s right, and the only way to solve things is to be tough…and loud. If he isn’t, he fully believes his household and his country will fall apart. And his journey to real appreciation takes awhile. It seems to happen soon after he meets Annie, but he still can’t help but treat her possible adoption as a business transaction, focused on his happiness. It’s only when he sets that aside, and focuses on helping Annie, that he comes into his own as “Daddy” Warbucks. And how lucky am I that I get to make that journey every night?!

What has been your favorite moment performing in Annie, and how has the audience's reaction inspired you throughout the production?

I think my favorite moment is when Annie and Warbucks sing and dance in I Don’t

Need Anything But You. Warbucks feels truly happy for the first time in the show, and

this inner child which has been buried, bubbles to the surface all thanks to Annie. It’s

also a song that brings a lot of joy to the audience because they too have been waiting

for this moment since the beginning. I’m reminded of one particular matinee that was

mostly children. Through most of my show they didn’t audibly respond to much and I

presumed they were either bored, tired or distracted, but I was so wrong. They were just

listening. Because when Warbucks told Annie he wanted to adopt her, they went CRAZY. Whoops and Wows and Yeahs…we had to hold for what seemed like 5 minutes. And from then til the end of the show you could feel them on the edge of their seats, responding to every twist and turn in the story. Don’t ever forget that there are people who are seeing this show for the first time, and we need to tell the story as if we’re telling it for the first time.

The story of Annie has touched generations. How do you think this production resonates with modern audiences, and what message do you hope they take away?

I think it resonates just as it did with the first audiences in 1977. We haven’t changed so much that messages of hope, determination, kindness, empathy and cooperation aren’t worth being heard. As long as they’re depicted in an honest way, as our production does. Add to that some great comic scenes and an incredible score played by a fantastic live band, and you will leave the theater humming with a full heart.

The relationship between Daddy Warbucks and Annie is central to the show. How did you and the young actor playing Annie build the chemistry to bring that dynamic to life?

Chemistry is a funny thing. Through most of my career I’ve had people comment on

how good my chemistry was with such-and-such scene partner and I’ve always appreciated it, because sometimes it’s easy and sometimes its not. It comes down to listening. Really, really listening to what your scene partner is saying and supporting their work with your attention, focus and energy. And I’m lucky enough to be paired with a great young actor who at the ripe old age of 11(!) has an innate talent for it. We listen and pay attention to each other and just react honestly.

If you could step into the shoes of another character in Annie for a night, who would it be and why?

Sandy the dog. Definitely. Scratches and hugs from everybody in the company, treats after you did a good job, and the biggest applause at curtain call. What’s not to envy?!!

Comments