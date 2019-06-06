Fonseca Theatre Announces The Midwest Premiere Of MISS YOU LIKE HELL

The Fonseca Theatre Company announces that the Midwest Premiere of Miss You Like Hell will open July 12th at the Kinney Group (2425 W Michigan Street) and continues through July 28th.

Miss You Like Hell is a powerful new musical about a mother, a daughter, and the border wall that might come between them. After years of estrangement, Beatriz appears and invites her 16-year-old daughter, Olivia, on the cross-country road trip of a lifetime. Along the way, these incredible women make new friends, reconnect with each other, and explore the meanings of family and redemption. Miss You Like Hell was written by award-winners Quiara Alegría Hudes and Erin McKeown. Filled with wonderful songs, this show is a powerful look at what makes a family, and how our families shape us. We hope you will join us for a night of live music, family, and adventure!

Bryan Fonseca has worked in Indianapolis for 40 years. He has directed for the MFA Playwrights Workshop at the Kennedy Center, The Human Race Theatre in Dayton, Ohio, Indiana University, Ball State University and the Civic Theatre of Indianapolis. Over the years, he transferred six Phoenix shows to Chicago and his production of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was invited to travel to a festival in Dundalk, Ireland. Bryan has received an Achievement and Service award from the Indiana Theatre Association, two Artist Fellowship awards from the Indiana State Arts Commission and two Creative Renewal Fellowships from the Arts Council of Indianapolis/Lilly Endowment. He taught at IUPUI and was invited by IU Bloomington to lecture in Germany on Contemporary Theater in America.

Quiara Alegría Hudes has been hailed for her work's exuberance, intellectual rigor, and rich imagination, and her plays and musicals have been performed around the world. They include Water By the Spoonful, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; In the Heights, winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and Pulitzer finalist; and Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue, another Pulitzer finalist. Her most recent musical, Miss You Like Hell, appeared Off-Broadway at New York's Public Theater. She has collaborated with renowned musicians including Nelson Gonzalez, Michel Camilo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Erin McKeown, and The Cleveland Orchestra.

Erin McKeown is a musician, writer, and producer known internationally for her prolific disregard of stylistic boundaries. She has released 10 full length albums over the last 20 years, all the while refining her distinctive and challenging mix of American musical forms. She has appeared at the Beacon Theater, Olympia Theater, Royal Festival Hall, Sidney Opera House, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Later with Jools Holland, NPR, and BBC.

Sarah Hoffman (Beatriz) is thrilled to be working with this amazing cast! She previously was Sherrie in Rock of Ages at TOTS and Becky Lou in Catalysts' of Tooth of Crime. When she isn't teaching or performing theater, she is training and competing in Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai or laughing uncontrollably with her daughter. She would like to thank her husband for all of his love and support and her daughter for her unwavering inspiration to love herself.

Sharmaine Ruth (Olivia) is beyond excited to be back on stage working with the Fonseca Theatre Company to play Olivia in this beautiful musical after taking a three year hiatus from theatre. Her most recent role was Natalie Goodman in Next to Normal, winning Encore's Best Supporting Actress (2016). Growing up in Carmel, IN, she frequently performed with Carmel Community Players and Carmel Repertory Theatre in many shows, including Annie (Star-to-Be) and 13 the Musical (Patrice).

Paul Collier Hansen (Mo) enjoys playing diverse, off-beat roles like Amos in Chicago, Dr. Bob in Bill W. and Dr. Bob, and Mr. Burns in Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play. Paul has appeared at several area theaters, including Phoenix Theatre, Actors Theatre of Indiana, Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre, Bobdirex, Cardinal Stage (Bloomington), and at the Indianapolis IndyFringe Festival. Paul has also appeared Off Broadway, across the U.S. on tour and at regional theaters, and on tour in Europe and Scandinavia.

Patrick Goss (Higgins) is thrilled to be a part of Miss You Like Hell. As an actor he has appeared on various stages throughout the country in just about everything from Shakespeare to Musicals. Past credits include Eliot Rosewater in The Phoenix Theater's "God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater" , the New York Premier of Leonard Bernstein's "A Whitehouse Cantata" at the Rose Theater at Lincoln Center and Kurt Weill's "The Firebrand of Florence" at Alice Tully Hall both directed by the late Roger Rees, three seasons with the Tony Award winning Denver Center Theater Company, and numerous new plays around New York's lower east side. Other credits include stage managing the long running Off-Broadway show "My Sinatra" and assistant directing the original Off-Broadway production of "Forever Dusty: The Dusty Springfield Musical".

Ian Cruz (Manuel) is thrilled to be making his Fonseca Theatre debut in Miss You Like Hell. He was last seen in Nova Theatre's production of All The Best, Jack. Thanks to Bryan for giving him this opportunity to play along with this fantastic group of artists. Other stage credits include: Sweat, Peter and the Starcatcher, Pulp, Stuff Happens (Phoenix Theatre), Anything Goes (ISO), The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (Wisdom Tooth), Drowsy Chaperone, West Side Story, Aida (Booth Tarkington Civic), The Underpants (AUP), Victor Victoria (ACT), La Cage Aux Folles, Miss Saigon, Man of La Mancha (Footlite). By profession, he is a Salesforce Marketing Cloud Architect. He is also a crossword enthusiast and a Sudoku lover. As always, he sends a thousand kisses to his zoo for their love and support.

Bridgette Ludlow (Pearl) is making her debut performance at Fonseca Theatre. Bridgette performed in roles such as Estelle in The Full Monty and Mimi in Rent. Bridgette studied acting at the University of Southern Indiana before moving to Orlando, FL to be an Acting and Education Intern at Orlando Shakespeare Theatre. Bridgette wishes to thank her wonderful husband, Jared, for loving and supporting her and allowing her to chase her dreams. She credits her success to her parents, family, and friends, who have always been there with nothing but love and support. This one is for you!

Paige Scott (Ensemble) is thrilled to be a part of Miss You Like Hell. Stage credits: Great Bike Race, Holy Ficus, Rocky Horror Show, Zirkus Grimm, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Drankspeare, Annie and Rock of Ages. Writing and Composing Credits: Lobby Channel, Bomb on a Bus, and J. Eyre. She has worked with various companies around Indianapolis: EclecticPond Theatre Company, QArtistry, NoExit, Catalyst Re, BobDirex, The Phoenix, Beef & Boards, Defiance Comedy. Thank you for supporting live theatre!

Yolanda Valdivia (Ensemble) is thrilled to join Fonseca Theater Company's production of Miss You Like Hell. Yolanda has recently appeared in Brooks and Bourke Theatre Company's performance of The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Ensemble), and Garfield Shakespeare Company's performance of The Three Musketeers (Jussac). Her favorite roles include Cardinal Stage Company's production of The Wizard of Oz (Nikko/Ensemble) and Monroe County Civic Theater's production of Macbeth (2nd Witch).

Dan Scharbrough (Ensemble) is a Fonseca Theatre Company member, is thrilled to be making his debut on the Fonseca stage with Miss You Like Hell. Other productions with Bryan Fonseca include Durang / Durang, Conversations with My Father, Urinetown the Musical, Norway, Old Jews Telling Jokes, and Peter and the Starcatcher. Dan Has also appeared on stage professionally at Beef & Boards Dinner Theater and Indiana Repertory Theater. Dan thanks, Jennifer, his wife of 39 years for all of her love and support, and readily acknowledges that he definitely married up.



Tickets for Miss You Like Hell are on sale now. Tickets are $25 for regular admission, $20 for 21 and under, and $15 for Near West residents. Performances are held Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets for Miss You Like Hell and Flex Passes can be purchased by visiting https://fonsecatheatre.org/buy-tickets/ or by contacting our Associate Producing Director Jordan Flores Schwartz by email at jschwartz@fonsecatheatre.org or by phone at 678-939-2974.





