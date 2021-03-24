Fonseca Theatre Announces Lineup of Outdoor Summer Shows

Fonseca Theatre has announced its upcoming lineup of performances, which will kick off in May with Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry.

The summer season will take place outdoors.

Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry

May 7th - May 23rd, 2021

Set in the fictional world of a post-second Civil War, Bronx Bay, an all-black state (and neighborhood) is established in order to protect "blackness." It's a utopia but enforcing utopia proves to be tricky when it comes to defining who is Black and who isn't.

26 Miles by Quiara Alegria Hudes

June 11th - 27th, 2021

Before the acclaimed musical Miss You Like Hell, the beloved mother-daughter duo of Beatriz and Olivia had a different adventure. After a custody battle left them estranged for eight years, these very different women have two thousand miles to get reacquainted as they travel across the country together. Secrets, teenage angst, identity politics, and systematic injustice, cannot shake the unbreakable bonds of family.

King Liz by Fernanda Coppel

July 16th - August 1st

In man's world of sports agents, the illustrious Liz Rico has worked twice as hard as her colleagues to accrue a roster of prominent clients at a top-notch agency. When she meets young Freddie Luna, an incredibly talented but troubled basketball player, Liz is certain she can make him a star. But when you're climbing to the top, what are you willing to sacrifice?

The Two Kids That Blow Shit Up by Carla Ching

August 20th - September 5th

As kids, Max and Diana meet on their parents' date, then are kicked out of the house so their parents can get it on. They are forced to play together even though they aren't really that fond of each other. Two decades later, they've weathered the ups and downs their parents' tumultuous relationship and have become unlikely friends. They stand by each other through their own dating woes, rehabs and spin-outs, career re-jiggerings, and epic life fails. But when they actually fall into each other, will they lose the only family they've ever known?