Encore Drive-In Nights Continues at Tibbs Drive-In with Performances by Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins and Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins and Gwen Stefani will be the next artists to perform via simulcast at select drive-ins across America, including Indianapolis' Tibbs Drive-In, according to CMT.

Tibbs Drive-In is located at 480 S Tibbs Avenue in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The concert, which will be held on Saturday, July 25, will feature new performances and interviews.

From CMT: "This show is part of Encore Drive-In Nights, a new summer series of one-night-only simulcast concerts launched in response to the huge success of the Garth Brooks show on June 27 that reached 350,000 fans. Future shows and artists will be announced in the weeks ahead."

Read the full story and buy tickets HERE.

