Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DUELING PIANOS Comes to Beef House Dinner Theater

Performances  on February 13 and 14 are currently sold out!

Feb. 11, 2021  

DUELING PIANOS Comes to Beef House Dinner Theater

Beef House Dinner Theater presents Dueling Pianos on Friday, February 12-14.

Performances on February 13 and 14 are currently SOLD OUT, but cancellations do happen, so call 217-499-5355 to have your name added to the waiting list.

Chrissy is an accomplished local celebrity, music teacher and church musician. Tim Atwood was recently named Fan Favorite by the Genuine Country Music Association. Awarded Instrumentalist of the Year by both the Academy of Western Artists and the Reunion of Professional Entertainers, Tim recently released his third solo album titled Livin' the Dream which resulted in TV appearances on the Hallmark Channel's Home & Family show, Fox News, Larry's Country Diner, Another Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Huckabee. These two vibrant personalities are born entertainers! Enjoy our classic buffet dinner (currently served cafeteria style) or upgrade to our Lover's Special for Two and make even more special memories.

$45 Individual Reservation includes reserved seat for show, dinner, salad, rolls, dessert, beverage.

$130 Lover's Special for Two includes 2 reserved seats for show with dinner, salad, rolls, beverage, Single Red Rose Budvase, Champagne Split for 2, Red Velvet Heart Cake dessert to share. When ordering online make sure you mark the QUANTITY as 1. This will be a reservation for 2 people.

Learn more at https://beefhouserolls.com/theatre.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents I AM A GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents I AM A GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET

Related Articles View More Indianapolis Stories   Shows
BWW Blog: What Its Like To Be a (First-Time) Student Stage Manager During COVID-19 Photo

BWW Blog: What It's Like To Be a (First-Time) Student Stage Manager During COVID-19

Storytelling Arts of Indiana to Share Stories Of The Bicultural Experience Photo

Storytelling Arts of Indiana to Share Stories Of The Bicultural Experience

Cory Lingner and Melissa Schott Star in LA LA LOVE Photo

Cory Lingner and Melissa Schott Star in LA LA LOVE

Sale Pending For Asherwood Estate Photo

Sale Pending For Asherwood Estate


More Hot Stories For You

  • BIG LITTLE VARIETY SHOW Brings Laughter To All Ages
  • LVGEA's State Of Economic Development Shed Light On Recovery
  • The Las Vegas Business Academy Announces Allyson Bunker and Candace Davis-Martin as New Board Members
  • Don Barnhart Continues Bringing Nightly Laughter To Las Vegas at Delirious Comedy Club