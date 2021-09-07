DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MEAN GIRLS, and More Announced for Broadway In Indianapolis Season
Also announced for the season are Jesus Christ Superstar, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and more.
Broadway in Indianapolis has announced the 2021-2022 Season headlined by the six-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and the ferociously funny new musical MEAN GIRLS.
Fall in love all over again with the dazzling PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on the beloved romantic comedy film. The series also boasts the Indianapolis premiere of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and the spectacular return of Andrew Lloyd Webber's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - 50th Anniversary Tour.
2021-2022 SEASON SHOWS
Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
Clowes Memorial Hall October 19-24, 2021
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Clowes Memorial Hall January 18-23, 2022
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
Old National Centre February 15-20, 2022
MEAN GIRLS
Old National Centre March 29-April 3, 2022
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Old National Centre April 26- May 1, 2022
Season tickets for the 2021-2022 Broadway in Indianapolis Season are on sale now with TWO convenient ways to purchase, order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at www.BroadwayinIndianapolis.com. Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Indianapolis Season Ticket Hotline at 800-793-7469.
EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER REWARDS:
Flexible ticket exchanges
No upgrade charges for exchanged seats in same price level regardless of performance
Priority purchase opportunities for additional tickets to all Broadway in Indianapolis shows
Lost ticket insurance and replacement service
Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities
Same premium seat location for all season shows
Priority renewal for future seasons
Group reservations (10+) are currently being accepted for all shows. Show information and reservations may be made by visiting https://indianapolis.broadway.com/groups/ or by calling our Group Sales Manager, Chris Schneider, at 317-632-5183.