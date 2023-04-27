Clue is now playing at Indiana Repertory Theatre. Performances run April 19 - May 20, 2023.



Invited to dinner by a mysterious host, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, and the rest of the usual suspects roll the dice at a gloomy mansion where blackmail and murder are on the menu. As the players become victims, the plot thickens and the noose tightens. With thrills and chills, twists and turns, and lots of laughs, it's going to be a night they'll never forget...and neither will you!

based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

written by Sandy Rustin

additional material by Hunter Foster & Eric Price