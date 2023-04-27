Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CLUE is Now Playing at Indiana Repertory Theatre

Performances runÂ April 19Â â€“ MayÂ 20, 2023.

Apr. 27, 2023 Â 
Clue is now playing at Indiana Repertory Theatre. Performances run April 19 - May 20, 2023.

Invited to dinner by a mysterious host, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, and the rest of the usual suspects roll the dice at a gloomy mansion where blackmail and murder are on the menu. As the players become victims, the plot thickens and the noose tightens. With thrills and chills, twists and turns, and lots of laughs, it's going to be a night they'll never forget...and neither will you!

based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn
written by Sandy Rustin
additional material by Hunter Foster & Eric Price




ALT Stages World Premiere Play About Home Pregnancy Test Photo
ALT Stages World Premiere Play About Home Pregnancy Test
Next week American Lives Theatre (ALT) opens Jennifer Blackmer's play 'Predictor.' The play, a rolling world premiere, tells the true story of Margaret 'Meg' Crane, who became the unlikely inventor of the revolutionary worldwide product known as the home pregnancy test.
Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Names William Powell Interim CEO Photo
Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Names William Powell Interim CEO
William Powell, a long-time business leader and arts management consultant in Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, will become interim chief executive officer of the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre on May 1, supporting the organization's vision to use the Cultural Centre to regularly stage compelling theatre, dance, and critical community conversations for people living in Central Indiana.
Indiana Blind Childrens Foundation To Welcome A.J. Croce For The 2023 NO LIMITS CELEBRATIO Photo
Indiana Blind Children's Foundation To Welcome A.J. Croce For The 2023 NO LIMITS CELEBRATION
TheÂ Indiana Blind Children's FoundationÂ willÂ welcome acclaimed musicianÂ A.J. CroceÂ to Indianapolis on Saturday, July 22 for the foundation's annual No Limits Celebration. Held in the historic 1930s-style auditorium at Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ISBVI), the performance will be preceded by a pre-concert reception featuring local jazz artist, Reggie Bishop, and a meal from the Jazz Kitchen â€” all of which is included with the price of admission.
HAMILTON Announces #HAM4HAM Lottery For Indianapolis Tour Stop Photo
HAMILTON Announces #HAM4HAM Lottery For Indianapolis Tour Stop
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Indianapolis announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Tuesday, April 25 in Indianapolis at Old National Centre.Â 

