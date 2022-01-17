Buck Creek Playhouse to Present GOOD PEOPLE

Buck Creek Players is continuing their 48th season with this live comedy production on their mainstage. Join them for the six live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, February 4th and running through Sunday, February 13th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

Welcome to Southie, a Boston neighborhood where a night on the town means a few rounds of bingo; where this month's paycheck covers last month's bills; and where Margie Walsh was just let go from another job. Facing eviction and scrambling to catch a break, Margie thinks an old fling who made it out of Southie might be her ticket to a fresh start. But, is this apparently self-made man secure enough to face his humble beginnings? Marie is about to risk what little she has left to find out.

Jim LaMonte directs this tough and tender play about the insurmountable divide between those who make it and those who don't, and the moral dilemmas both sides face by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire.

GOOD PEOPLE is presented by special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service, Inc. (www.dramatists.com)

For more information on this production visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.