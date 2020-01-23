BWW Review: COME FROM AWAY But Finally Home

There is a day that is crystallized in the American consciousness as a day you will never forget, a day you can recall in perfect detail: September 11, 2001. On that day, so much of the bedrock of humanity felt like it was eroding into chaos as we all watched those planes strike the World Trade Center and reduce it to rubble, again and again. But Come From Away calls on us to remember something different about that day. It hearkens to the heart of what unites humanity rather than divides it. It is a look at the beauty of kindness being lived out in a small community on an island in Canada and how that kindness can overcome even the worst of days.

Celeste:

COME FROM AWAY is nothing short of a whirlwind. It is a fast-paced 90-minute show with a driving narrative and a dynamic cast. It is a true story of how the town of Gander in Newfoundland and its surrounding towns became home to 7,000 stranded airline passengers when American airspace was closed following the events of 9/11. These passengers somehow needed to be fed and housed by an area whose population was only 9,000. At the heart of this story are the townspeople who opened their homes, their schools, their gyms, and their beloved hockey rink without question or concern for themselves.

By far my favorite part of this show were all the character switches. The cast is made up of a short list of named characters who then switch a sweater, a shawl, a pair of glasses, and become someone totally different. These simple conceits were highly effective. One actress who blew me away with her switches was Marika Aubrey as "Beverly/Annette and others." She moved from a native islander to a stranded airline pilot seamlessly. What made her transition most impressive was her change in dialect from a Texan to a Newfoundlander. James Earl Jones II went from a New Yorker to an African man to a swaggering pilot as "Bob and others." This was a strength for the cast as a whole and made their switches even more believable. It was astounding how quickly this cast moved and how they maintained their energy.

Some of the best moments in the show come from when the Newfoundlanders and the passengers take time to cross the borders of labels and unite as fellow human beings. This was epitomized in the scene with the song "Prayer" when everyone begins to pray in their own way, in their own languages and creeds, but they do it together. Much of the story centers on overcoming other issues that plague society, like homophobia and racial profiling. The show does not deny that these problems exist and that they are problems. However, it hinges on the hope that love and acceptance, especially in a time of need, are more important than the labels we put on one another.

Some who attended the January 21st performance were lucky enough to witness a panel of individuals who were in Canada and experienced this story firsthand. The mayor of Gander was one of them, and he summed up Come From Away in three simple words: "People are people." He and his town did not stop to worry about languages, religions, genders, sexualities, or races. They saw people in need and did something about it.

Do not miss your chance to become an honorary islander for a night! Get your tickets for Come From Away only through January 26th.





