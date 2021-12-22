American Lives Theatre to Present ADMISSIONS by Joshua Harmon

Continuing a season that explores Connection & Contradiction, American Lives Theatre will open the Joshua Harmon comedy-drama "Admissions" at IndyFringe Basile Theatre January 14-30, 2022.

Combining the red-hot topics of race in America with college admissions, along with a heaping dose of humor, ALT is thrilled to be the first company in Indianapolis to produce the play.

The theatre company, which premiered in 2020 just prior to the pandemic, presents "Admissions" as the second of three full-length plays this season. "Small Mouth Sounds" by Bess Wohl ran at The District Theatre in December 2021 and Pulitzer Prize-winner "Cost of Living" by Martyna Majok will run at the Fonseca Theatre in April 2022.

The cast includes veteran Indy actors as well as newer faces. The production is directed by ALT Artistic Director Chris Saunders. The plot centers on Sherri Rosen-Mason (Bridget Haight), who is the head of admissions at a New England prep school. Alongside her husband (Larry Sommers), who is the schoolmaster, they have largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the 21st century. But when their only son (Matthew Conwell) sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results. A no-holds-barred look at privilege, power, and the perils of hypocrisy. The cast also features Suzanne Fleenor and Valerie Nowosielski.

Tickets are on sale now at AmericanLivesTheatre.org and can also be purchased at the door.

All evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee is at 3:00 pm.