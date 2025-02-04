Young Texas Artists 40th Anniversary Bash Will Feature Ray Benson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas arts nonprofit Young Texas Artists will celebrate a big anniversary with a big party featuring a huge name in Texas music, Ray Benson, as the special guest.

YTA is going all out with its 40th anniversary celebration, The Stars at Night, which takes place Saturday, March 8, in the Downtown Conroe Cultural District.

Benson, founder of western swing band Asleep at the Wheel, will be the master of ceremonies at the Young Texas Artists Music Competition Finalists' Concert & Awards Program, an integral part of the evening. Later that night, the 10-time Grammy Award winner will perform for guests at the YTA After-Party.

"Ray Benson epitomizes Texas music, and we couldn't be more thrilled that he'll be part of an evening showcasing YTA's 40-year legacy in the Lone Star State," YTA President/CEO Susie Moore Pokorski said. "The Stars at Night is about more than honoring a milestone anniversary, though. This epic celebration is also a deeply felt thank you to those who've supported us over the years and make it possible for YTA to support emerging classical artists and inspire their audiences."

YTA's tremendous appreciation for supporters is evident in this year's honorary gala co-chairs, Rick and Jamie Hamm of Conroe and Gil and Debra Staley of The Woodlands.

"These exceptional couples have been stalwart supporters of Young Texas Artists for many years," Pokorski said. "We are privileged to recognize them in the leadership of YTA's 40th anniversary celebration."

The Stars at Night is YTA's anniversary version of its annual benefit gala, Bach, Beethoven, and Barbecue, the organization's biggest fund-raiser of the year. For one more week, those who reserve gala tickets and support YTA will be able to magnify their impact. Last year, in honor of YTA's 40th year, long-time beneficiaries created a $50,000 Matching Challenge that will double every gift made to the organization, dollar for dollar, through Feb. 10.

The Stars at Night begins with a 5 p.m. reception in YTA's Grand Pavilion, directly in front of Crighton Theatre at 234 N. Main St. The evening features a barbecue dinner with all the trimmings, classic country music by Bill Mock and The 105 Band, YTA's Spring Art Show and Sale curated by Joseph Staley, a raffle, and a live auction led by Lady Lyn Howard. The gala master of ceremonies will be Craig Stephan.

At 7:30 p.m., attendees can walk to Crighton Theatre, just across the sidewalk, for the Young Texas Artists Music Competition Finalists' Concert & Awards featuring exceptionally talented classical musicians just beginning their careers.

Competing artists, ages 18-30 (20-32 in the Voice Division) are Texas residents or attending a Texas music school. They compete for gold and silver medals in one of four performance divisions: Piano; Strings; Voice; and Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp and Guitar. Contestants also vie for Grand Prize and Audience Choice Awards.

Not only does the competition offer a total of $40,000 in cash prizes, but it also presents winners with performance opportunities. In fact, saxophonist Rachel Jimenez, a YTA medalist, will be the featured soloist at Texas Medical Center Orchestra's March 2 concert in downtown Houston. Jimenez is YTA's 2024 Gold Medalist in Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp and Guitar and Audience Choice Award winner. For concert details, visit https://tmcorchestra.org/concerts.

Following the concert and awards program, guests are invited to return to the Grand Pavilion for the YTA After-Party sponsored by the Conroe Service League. This portion of the night includes Champagne toasts to the competition finalists, desserts, dancing, and the Lone Star Bar with wine and longneck beers - along with the opportunity to hear Benson perform.

As the driving force behind Asleep at the Wheel for more than 50 years, Benson has overseen the release of more than 30 albums. In addition to his Grammy Awards, Benson's accomplishments and honors include 2011 Texan of the Year, 2011 Texas Medal of the Arts Award for Multimedia, Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association, and official Texas State Musician in 2004.

As a producer, Benson has worked with such artists as Willie Nelson and George Strait. He performs on the road for more than 100 dates a year and hosts a live TV show featuring some of the best talents in country and Americana music as well as a weekly radio show, "Austin Outer Limits," on Sirius XM.

The Stars at Night features complimentary valet parking. Currently, the gala is nearly sold out. To make reservations, visit https://youngtexasartists.org/2025-bbb-reservations.

YTA also offers concert-only tickets, which are $35 for general admission and $16 for students. Group rates are available for groups of eight or more. To purchase concert-only tickets, contact Crighton Theatre at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/32639/crighton-theatre or 936-441-SHOW.

For more information about YTA or The Stars at Night, call 936-756-7017.

