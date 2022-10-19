WaterTower Theatre Announces the Cast and Creatives for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Casting and creative details have been announced JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, the blockbuster rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. This is the first production of WaterTower's 27th Season.

In 1970, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber released JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR as a concept double album. It became a massive global best-seller, which led to a hit Broadway show, and motion picture that became a global sensation. WaterTower Theatre is proud to be one of the first theatres in the nation to obtain the rights to produce JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR following the 50th Anniversary Tour production. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'. It will run on the Terry Martin Main Stage from November 30th through December 11th, 2022 at the Addison Theatre Centre. WaterTower's production is led by director Natalie King, music director Cody Dry and choreographer Kelly McCain.

The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. This hit rock opera has not been produced with an all-local cast & creative team in DFW in over 25 years! Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, the show follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life and told entirely through song, exploring the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. WaterTower welcomes audiences to see this classic with a fresh perspective.

Director Natalie King, who most recently directed A RAISIN IN THE SUN at WaterTower in 2021, shared the following regarding her vision for the production, "I am thrilled and honored to be directing the rock classic, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR here at WaterTower Theatre. I am so grateful for Shane and Elizabeth's focus on inclusion and their embrace of a broader scope of creative vision.

I was around 13 when I first heard Paul Nicholas wail "Gethsemane" on the original London 1972 album. As we all know, 13 is the age of rebellion which includes asking the question 'Why?' to everything your parents tell you. So, hearing Jesus question God in the garden of Gethsemane was a revelation to me. Like Jesus, I argued with my parents, but always ended up obeying. Am I Jesus like I thought? Can a Black girl in America be Jesus like? It made me see a commonality between the plight of Jesus and of a Black girl growing up in the South who was questioning her world. Despite our obvious differences, there was an inner struggle that was the same. That made a lasting impression on me about the inner commonality between different human experiences. In my approach to JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, I am seeking to move beyond the limitations of form to find the common humanity within. This is the perspective in which I cast the show. It is also the inspiration for the direction of the show. The story is the same. It is as ancient as time and as universal as human nature. It is the story of doubt that can bring down the freedom movement of an occupied people. It is the battle between fear and faith, something we all understand.

We have a great cast and I expect it to be a powerful performance. I hope you will all come experience this innovative and modern retelling of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR."

The production stars Feleceia Wilson as Jesus, Christopher J. Deaton as Judas, John Michael Marrs as Pilate, Caitlin Chapa as Mary Magdalene, Ellen Eberhart as Herod, Nikka Morton as Simon, Jason Hallman as Caiaphas, Anthony J. Ortega as Annas, Nijel Smith as Peter, and an ensemble of skilled singers, dancers and actors including Aren Hugo, Kevin Davis Jr., Mikki Hankins, Spencer Laboda, Johanna Nchekwube, Lisette Sandoval Perez, and Daniel Vanegas who will all portray apostles and many other characters.

The cast will be joined on stage by a live band led by Music Director, Conductor & pianist, Cody Dry, featuring Vonda K. Bowling (keyboard 2), Jesse Ramirez (guitar), Brittany Hart (bass), and Kami Lujan (drums).

The creative & production team includes Kennedy 'Kae' Styron as Set Designer, Megan A. Liles as Costume & Properties Designer, Aaron Johansen as Lighting Designer, Mark Howard as Sound Designer & Engineer, Dwight Sandell as Production Stage Manager, and Rebecca Bongiorno as Assistant Stage Manager.

The production has been approved by Actors Equity Association under their fully vaccinated safety protocols for indoor productions, ensuring the safety of both artists and patrons alike.

Contains adult situations. Recommended for ages 12 and above.

