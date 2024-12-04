WHO'S HOLIDAY! Comes to The Garden Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Garden Theatre, one of Houston's newest theatre companies, has announced alternative holiday plans, bringing the one-woman Who's Holiday! to life this December, starring Chaney Moore. Featuring the darkly hilarious story of what happened to Cindy Lou Who after that famous Christmas night, the production will run December 13-22, 2024 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (3400 Main St.).

Who's Holiday! is a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who, now all grown up and residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit, as she recalls (in between bong rips) that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken.

"When the opportunity arose to produce a holiday show this year, my brain immediately went to Who's Holiday!," says Founding Artistic Director Logan Vaden. "Not only may it be the funniest Christmas story ever told, but I knew we would have a perfect show with Chaney Moore taking on the iconic Cindy Lou Who in a way we've never seen before."

"We've all seen the usual Christmas offerings around town, and I knew that if we were to offer something during the busy Christmas theatre season, we would need to come at it with something different," Vaden continues. "I can confidently say Who's Holiday! is about as different as it gets! Cindy Lou Who is all grown up, preparing to throw what she expects to be a raucous Christmas party. She's got a martini in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and she's ready to finally tell you her side of the story!"

Starring in this hilarious one-woman show is darling of the Houston theatre scene, Chaney Moore. Moore returns to The Garden Theatre stage after appearing in White Rabbit Red Rabbit. She has appeared on stages across Houston including Main Street Theater, Stages, The Catastrophic Theatre, and The Ensemble Theatre. Moore is also a company member of Strangebird Immersive and has numerous film, TV, and voice over credits to her name.

Who's Holiday! is written by Matthew Lombardo, and was first performed Off-Broadway in 2017 to rave reviews. Though the show was highly anticipated, Dr. Seuss Enterprises tried to put a halt to it through legal proceedings. The courts eventually sided with Lombardo, stating that the work fell within fair use, citing its parody nature. Since then, the piece has kept audiences laughing all over the country through regional productions.

The Production Team consists of Sloane Teagle as director, Nicholas White as technical director/design, Logan Vaden as Costume Designer, Jayson Kolbicz as wig designer, and Ashley Galan as stage manager.

Who's Holiday! will run for ten performances only from December 13-22, 2024 at MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston; 3400 Main St. Houston, TX 77002). Adult tickets are $30. Student and senior tickets are $25. Pay-what-you-can pricing is available at select performances.

