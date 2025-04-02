Photos: Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at photos of Alley Theatre's production of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. The production runs April 4 - May 4, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. This production marks Todd Waite’s farewell performance as a member of the Resident Acting Company. See photos here!

Embark on a thrilling adventure with Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they unravel the mystery of the Baskervilles with wit, charm, and suspense. Todd Waite’s Sherlock brings humor to the classic whodunit in this madcap mystery.

Join them on a journey through the foggy moors of Devonshire, where every clue and twist keeps you guessing until the final curtain call.

