Vincent Victoria Presents Debuts Three New One‑Act Musicals at Midtown Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The award-winning Vincent Victoria Presents (VVP) will launch its spring season May 2-11 with three original one‑act musicals-Ella to Marilyn, The New Girl, and Bey Day-all staged at Midtown Arts Center (3414 LaBranch).

Continuing its mission to "provide thought‑provoking, original, and entertaining theatrical works inspired by the rich historical moments of the African Diaspora," VVP unveils new music, emerging talent, and fresh directorial voices.

"May honors our mothers and all who nurture us," says Artistic Director and Founder, Vincent Victoria. "These pieces celebrate family, resilience, and creativity-perfect for audiences of all ages."

Three Premieres, Three Perspectives

Ella to Marilyn, directed by the award-winning Vincent Victoria, traces the journeys of two iconic figures and the cultural shifts they embodied.

The New Girl, under the direction of Taylor Getwood, explores identity and belonging through incisive storytelling and dynamic choreography.

Bey Day, directed by Bryce Ivan in his stage‑directorial debut, offers a humorous yet heartfelt homage to Beyoncé's rise as a global icon.

Bryce Ivan, a seasoned stage and film actor, transforms personal adversity into artistic vision. After overcoming a year of total blindness and personal loss, he channels his experiences of faith and resilience into Bey Day. "Every rehearsal and standing ovation reaffirms that art can heal and unite," Ivan reflects.

Taylor Getwood-no stranger to the director's chair-emphasizes theater's power to transcend boundaries: "I don't direct for applause but for impact. My goal is to create work that speaks across generations and cultures."

About The Award-Winning Vincent Victoria Presents

Founded in Houston, VVP is a nonprofit theater company dedicated to recreating pivotal moments of the African Diaspora onstage and onscreen. Since its inception, VVP has produced five major projects-four of them films-partially funded by the Houston Arts Alliance.

For showtimes, ticketing, and donation information, visit www.vincentvictoriapresents.org and click the "Donations" tab. Your tax‑deductible support ensures the continuation of this vital cultural work.

Comments