Video: Sneak Peek at THE JANEIAD at Alley Theatre

Watch a video sneak peek of THE JANEIAD, running through November 3 at Neuhaus Theatre. The play is written by Anna Ziegler and directed by Rob Melrose.

Longing for a lost love connects Jane to Penelope. While Penelope waits for Odysseus to return from the Trojan War, Jane’s husband was lost to 9/11. Penelope kindles an eternal hope for her husband’s return, yet Jane is counting on the miraculous for her reconciliation. Do you believe in miracles?

The cast of The Janeiad includes Jenn Harris (Film: American Fiction) as Jane, Miriam A. Laube (Broadway: Bombay Dreams) as Penelope, and David Matranga (Amerikin, Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers) as Gabe.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Helen Huang, Lighting Designer Thom Weaver, Sound Designer Kathy Ruvuna, Projection Designer Victoria Beauray Sagady, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Debs Ramser, and Assistant Stage Manager Kaylee Sarton McCray.

Tickets available at alleytheatre.org/plays/the-janeiad-2

Comments