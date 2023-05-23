VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Seasons of Love' And More From RENT At Theatre Under The Stars

RENT runs through May 28 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Get a first look at Theatre Under The Stars' (TUTS) brand-new original staging of Jonathan Larson's iconic Bohemian musical, RENT! Check out first look video of the songs, "Seasons of Love" and "Take Me Or Leave Me" below!

"RENT is one of those new classics that is beloved by so many, and this will be the first time we've produced a brand-new production of it," said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges. "We have an amazing director, Ty Defoe, who is bringing an incredible vision for this production to life on stage."

Leading the cast of RENT is Scott Redmond in the role of "Mark Cohen," Adrian Lopez as "Roger Davis," Teresa Zimmermann as "Maureen Johnson," Simone Gundy as "Joanne Jefferson," Tomás Matos as "Angel Dumott Schunard," Will Mann as "Tom Collins," Isabella De Souza Moore as "Mimi Marquez," and Jamall Houston as "Benjamin Coffin, III".

Joining them in the ensemble are: Kahlil Cabble, Dwayne Cook, Jack Gereski, Jayson Kolbicz, Stephanie Jones, Tyler Lewis, Miles Marmolejo, Dominic Pecikonis, Gemini Quintos, Sarah Sachi, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, and Raven Justine Troup.

The teen ensemble, which is made up of students from TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre includes: Anastasia Bevis, Glenn Carter, Jasmine Lin, Dylan Loria, Gracie McDaniel, Sydney Meek, Gwyneth Parrish, Rizal Patagoc, Laiza Rivera, Bella Sanchez, Jayden Strawn, and Jaqueline Trinh-Juarez.

RENT is directed by Ty Defoe.

Joining Defoe on the production is Musical Director, Wiley DeWeese; Choreographer, Monica Josette; Scenic Designer, Ryan McGettigan; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady; Lighting Designer, Brian Tovar; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; and Assistant Director, Stacy Hawking. Casting for RENT is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and TUTS Artistic Line Producer, Laura Peete.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT is a magnificent and sensational musical that has captured the hearts of millions of theatre fans around the world. Created by Theatre Under The Stars for a Houston audience, this brand-new production will inspire audiences and make memories to last a lifetime. A glorious production only at Theatre Under The Stars. RENT runs May 16 - 28 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at Click Here, by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.




