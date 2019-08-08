VIDEO: First Look At The Houston Premiere of JASPER IN DEADLAND

The Houston Premiere of Ryan Scott Oliver and Hunter Foster's mind-blowing, multicultural myth-driven musical, JASPER IN DEADLAND, makes a splash-landing at artFACTORY, August 2 through 18! This rocking new musical follows seventeen-year-old Jasper, as he dives into a deep chasm of the earth in search of his missing best friend, Agnes. Plunging into the depths of the River Lethe, Jasper finds himself in Deadland, an afterlife-underworld that blends mythology, religion, and superstition from across the globe. He soon discovers that with every moment spent in Deadland, the residents forget their former lives. In his search for Agnes through the seven circles of Deadland, Jasper must conquer monstrous hurdles including the three-headed dog Cerberus, the Egyptian demon Ammut, Norse Gods Hel and Loki, and many more, all while fighting to hold on to his memories. Can Jasper escape the hereafter and return his friend to the living world, or will he join the dead forever?



Starring FACTORY favorites Tyler Galindo as Jasper and Brennan Ashley as Gretchen, JASPER IN DEADLAND features bombastic Direction and Design by Colton Berry, innovative Choreography by Luke Hamilton, and exquisite Musical Direction by Jane Volke. The extraordinarily talented local cast includes Jared Barnes (Dante and others), Colton Berry (Osiris/Little Lu), Michael Castillo (Sysiphus and others), Olivia Clayton (Beatrix and others), Erin Doyle (Daughter of Danaus and others), Mackensey Doyle (Lethe Girl and others), James Duncan (Virgil), Nicole Ercan (Hathaway), Luke Hamilton (Loki), Rae MacAloon (Persephone), David Martinez (Paperboy and others), Julia Noble (Hel), Gia Ochsenbein (Tabloid Girl and others), Tyler Phelps (Pluto and others), Victoria Riley (Eurydice), Miranda Roberts (Blind Justice and others), Shonee Singer (Tourist and others), Robyn Troup (Ammut), Stephanie Welder (Abigail Acrimone and others), and Danny Willis (Mr. Lethe).

Don't miss this mind-blowing musical event, making its Houston Premiere at artFACTORY!





