Two Texas Theatre Stories Take Center Stage at AACTFest 2025

Two standout representatives from Texas will head to the national spotlight this June during the American Association of Community Theatre’s biennial festival, AACTFest 2025, taking place June 25–28 at the historic Hoyt Sherman Place Theater in Des Moines, Iowa.

Baytown Little Theater to Perform Tuesdays with Morrie

Baytown Little Theater has been selected as one of only twelve companies nationwide to perform at the festival. Their production of Tuesdays with Morrie by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom will represent AACT’s Region VI. The intimate, two-actor play—centered on themes of forgiveness, legacy, and connection—features Lyle Tate and Jim Wadzinski in the lead roles, under the direction of Carrie McRay.

McRay describes the piece as “a universal story that touches the heart and soul,” with a minimalist staging that places the emotional core of the story at the forefront. The production marks Baytown’s second trip to AACTFest; their 2013 staging of God of Carnage also made it to nationals.

“Morrie has a line: ‘If I could’ve had another son, I would’ve wanted it to be you.’ I kinda mean it every time I say it,” shares Wadzinski, a Baytown veteran of over 30 years.

In preparation for the national performance, the company has received support from across southeast Texas. Theatres in Brazosport, Conroe, Deer Park, and Wharton have hosted performances to help fund the journey.

Conroe’s Mark Wilson to Receive National Volunteer Award

Also representing Texas at AACTFest is longtime volunteer Mark Wilson of Conroe, who will be honored with the Robert E. Gard Superior Volunteer Award. This national recognition is presented to volunteers over the age of 65 who have dedicated more than 25 years to community theatre.

“Volunteering in community theatre has been an incredibly rewarding way to serve,” said Wilson. “We give people a place to laugh, cry, and reflect—and that connection matters.”

About AACTFest

AACTFest is the American Association of Community Theatre’s flagship event, held every two years to celebrate excellence in community theatre across the United States. Productions from across the country are selected through regional festivals to perform on the national stage.

