This Weekend's Ppening of The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. Production of LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS

Asking the question 'what do you do when it seems as if your life hasn’t been fully lived'.

Jul. 10, 2022  

The Texas Repertory Theatre continues its 2022 Season at the historic Charles Bender
Performing Arts Center with Neil Simon's classic comedy Last of the Red Hot Lovers.
This new production features Texas Rep favorite and Houston theatre veteran Jeffrey S.
Lane, Lauren Hance, Morgan Tyler, and Rachel Brownhill under the direction of Texas
Repertory Artistic Director Steven Fenley. Last of the Red Hot Lovers will open THIS
FRIDAY, July 15th and run through July 31st.

Barney Cashman is fifty-seven, happily married, the father of three children, and a
successful businessman when he realizes that his life is passing him by. Barney has come
to the realization that his whole life can be summed up in one word: nice. And Barney
has realized that "nice" simply isn't enough. We follow our hero as he takes part in a
cascading series of side-splitting comedic errors and miscalculations that could only be
conceived by the brilliant mind of Neil Simon. He makes several attempts at seduction,
only to learn that it is much more complicated and difficult than he could have ever
imagined. Neil Simon's Last of the Red Hot Lovers examines what it means to grow
older, and asks the question, "What do you do when it seems as if your life hasn't been
fully lived?"

Last of the Red Hot Lovers will play Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays July 15th through
July 31st. For Tickets or more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com



MacGyver Contest

