​Theatre Under The Stars Receives $150K Grant to Launch Disney Musicals in Schools Program

​Theatre Under The Stars has received a $150,000 grant from Disney to bring the Disney Musicals in Schools program to the Greater Houston Area. Disney Musicals in Schools is an initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Group to create enduring theater programs in public elementary schools. The grant funds two years of programming.

“This new partnership expands our relationship with Disney in the best way—through one of their incredible programs that increases access to musical theatre for the youngest students in our public school system,” said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges.

Theatre Under The Stars will select two area public elementary schools to participate in the 2025–26 school year, with an additional five to be chosen for the 2026-27 school year. Applications for the 2025–26 school year are now open. Interested schools can apply by visiting TUTS.org/Disney or contacting TUTS Education Director, Adavion Wayne at adavion.wayne@tuts.org.

About the Program

With support from the Disney grant, participating schools will engage in a 17-week musical theater residency led by teaching artists trained by TUTS and Disney Theatrical Group — at no cost to the schools. Each school receives performance rights, educational support materials, and professional development as teachers collaborate with TUTS artists to learn how to direct, choreograph, and music direct a 30-minute Disney KIDS musical.

The experience culminates in a Student Share Celebration, where each school performs a number from their production on the TUTS stage for an audience of students, teachers, families, and community members.

“This program creates an opportunity for students to learn, create, and grow through the art of musical theatre,” said TUTS Executive Director, Hillary Hart. “It aligns perfectly with our mission to cultivate the art form and provide access to the community.”

Application Requirements

Participating schools are expected to:

Produce a 30-minute Disney KIDS musical involving 3rd–5th graders both on and off stage.

Identify a school team of 3–5 teachers and staff to lead the production.

Commit to 17 weeks of after-school rehearsals (at least two 90-minute sessions per week).

Provide rehearsal space and necessary materials.

Involve parents and the community.

Host at least one school performance and participate in the Student Share Celebration.

Interested schools should apply by going to TUTS.org/Disney.