The Houston Symphony Will Gear Up for the Start of Spring Training With TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME

The Houston Symphony gears up for the start of Major League Baseball's spring training with the baseball-themed, family-friendly program, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 29. The musical morning includes baseball-related activities for kids to enjoy before or after the concert.

Led by guest conductor Christopher Lees, the program includes ballpark tunes like "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," "Deep in the Heart of Texas," and a musical narration of the poem Casey at the Bat by Kevin Eschenfelder, sportscaster and current host of Houston Baseball Central on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Families enjoy musical activities like the Instrument Petting Zoo in the Jones Hall lobby. Lobby activities take place from 9 to 9:50 a.m. before the 10 a.m. concert and from 12:30 to 1 p.m. after the 11:30 a.m. concert.

Take Me Out to the Ballgame, sponsored by BBVA, takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.

About the Houston Symphony

During the 2019-20 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its sixth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and continues its second century as one of America's leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring, and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $35.2 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony's four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 1,000 community-based performances each year at various schools, community centers, hospitals, and churches reaching more than 200,000 people in Greater Houston annually.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Koch International Classics, Naxos, RCA Red Seal, Telarc, Virgin Classics, and, most recently, Dutch recording label Pentatone. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg's Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category.





