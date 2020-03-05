The Ensemble Theatre Presents Regional Premiere of AUTUMN

The Ensemble Theatre presents the regional premiere of Autumn, a political drama by award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and NYU Professor Richard Wesley, and directed by Ensemble Artistic Director Eileen J. Morris; Opening Night and Media Reception, Thursday, March 19, 2020, 6:30 p.m. 3535 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002.

"Autumn explores the current political climate and the role of African American politicians in the wake of President Barak Obama as our first African American president," says Wesley.

America's political landscape is ever evolving with each generation. Young politicians prepare to take the stage, and in some cases following a legacy of family public service. In recent years the United States has seen its first African American president, an emergence of some of the youngest to win political office, and social justice movements indicating the desire for progressive change.

"This couldn't be a more poignant story for our times," says Morris. "Power, influence, legacy, and accountability resonate throughout the plot, and will hold with audiences long after the show."

Autumn tells the story of Franklyn Longley, a veteran big city mayor who is line to become the first Black governor of his state. He suddenly finds his place in history threatened when his party decides to throw its nomination behind a dynamic young politician who is also Black and just so happens to be the Mayor's protégé. This political drama explores the conflicts that arise when aspirations collide across a generational divide marked by sharply different political agendas.

Featured cast members include: Timothy Eric (FRANKLYN LONGLEY); Delali Potakey (MELISSA LONGLEY); Melissa J. Mayo (GOVERNOR); Jason E. Carmichael (ZACK DRAYTON); Derrick Brent II (RONALD DRAYTON); Trevor B. Cone (JEFFREY CALABRESE); and Lakeisha Randle (TRICIA JOHNSON).

Previews: March 14, 15, and 18

Show Runs: March 19 - April 12, 2020

Performance Days and Times: Thursdays: 7:30 p.m; Fridays: 8:00 p.m;

Saturdays: 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m; and Sundays: 3:00 p.m.

Tickets Available Online: www.EnsembleHouston.com

For Information Call: 713-520-0055

Ticket Prices: $26- $57

Special Pricing: Group Rates and Weekday Matinees for Schools Available

Opening Night and Media Reception, Thursday, March 19, 2020, 6:30 p.m.







Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You