The Drama Squad Returns to Houston This Fall!

Last spring, Catastrophic dispatched teams to the backyards and driveways of audience members to perform entirely original work in a masked, socially distanced format for no more than 10 audience members at a time.

This fall, The Drama Squad will take it to another level in outdoor spaces where we can perform for larger audiences while continuing to implement the same safety measures as before. Audiences will experience a wildly creative variety show consisting of original pieces created by Catastrophic artists, including music, dance, comedy, drama, puppetry, and a really twisted clown!

Creators and performers are: Afsaneh Aayani, Tamarie Cooper, Greg Dean, Joe Folladori, Bryan Kaplún, Scott Lupton, Mara McGhee, Patrick Reynolds, Erin Rodgers, Alli Villines, and Abraham Zeus Zapata.

In producing artistic director Tamarie Cooper's words, "The previous two versions of Drama Squad were career highlights for me. To be able to bring this show to Houstonians while in the midst of a pandemic felt very special. Many people in our audiences were very emotional in response to the shows and the connection between performers and audiences was palpable. As we move forward with a third iteration of The Drama Squad, we are determined to make the show accessible to more people while still mitigating risks to health and safety. There were many people in Houston who were unable to host a Drama Squad performance for a variety of reasons (location, living in a high-rise, a quickly sold-out run, etc). This third installment will open up viewing opportunities to more people, while still maintaining the intimate, traveling nature of the show."

Performances will take place on Fridays & Saturdays on the rooftop of Khon's Wine Darts Coffee Art, 2808 Milam at 8pm, and Sundays in Smither Park, 2441 Munger Street, September 24-October 17 (no performance October 3rd).

Tickets can be ordered online (catastrophictheatre.com OR matchouston.org) or by phone (713-521-4533). The Catastrophic Theatre is Houston's only Pay-What-You-Can theatre; all tickets for every performance are Pay-What-You-Can.