TUTS LEADING LADIES LUNCHEON to Honor Shelly Mulanax

Theatre Under The Stars will present the return of the Leading Ladies Luncheon, set for Friday, April 4, at 11:00 a.m. at the iconic Tony’s.

Led by four-time event chair June Deadrick, the 2025 Luncheon will honor Shelly Mulanax as the Shirley Stein Champion in the Arts and Education, with Jennifer Bauer-Conley (The Emery/Weiner School) as Arts Educator of the Year and Kim Nguyen-Coleman as Community Volunteer of the Year.

The program, hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Courtney Zubowski Haas, will feature unforgettable performances by TUTS Education students, showcasing selections from TUTS upcoming mainstage production of Waitress and the TUTS Education 2025 spring production of Matilda.

Deadrick shared: “As a TUTS Board member, I see firsthand how our programs transform lives—on stage, in classrooms, and throughout the community. This luncheon is my favorite day of the spring, bringing together generous Houstonians to celebrate the educators and volunteers shaping the art and artists of today and tomorrow while rallying support for Theatre Under The Stars mission.”

Joining Deadrick in leading the event are host committee members: Jayla Honora, Demetra C. Jones, Mady Kades, April McGee, Abbie Mulanax, Allie Mulanax, Cameron Mulanax, Jerome Mulanax, Amy Pierce, and Robin Stein.

Underwriting and donation opportunities are still available online at TUTS.org/Luncheon, and program ads may be purchased to celebrate the 2025 Leading Ladies Luncheon honorees.

The Leading Ladies, a dynamic group of women inspired by a shared belief in the transformative power of the arts, created this luncheon to support Theatre Under The Stars’ education and community programs. The Leading Ladies, a group founded by Amy Pierce and Marsha Taylor in 2006, support TUTS through fundraising and volunteer work, inspired by a shared belief in the transformative power of the arts.

