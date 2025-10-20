THE UPRISE EXPERIENCE: Houston Black Theatre Week Returns For Its Third Year This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Uprise Experience: Houston Black Theatre Week returns for its third year, expanding its reach and impact with the 2025 theme “Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future.”

Running Sunday, October 19 through Sunday, October 26, 2025, the festival continues to celebrate Black artistry, cultural legacy, and creative empowerment in partnership with Esurient Arts, 1989 Dreams Productions, and The DeLUXE Theater in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward.

Founded as Houston Black Theatre Week, the newly reimagined Uprise Experience builds on its legacy of merging art, advocacy, and community care. This year’s festival provides independent Black theatre producers and artists with opportunities for increased visibility, professional development, and access to wellness resources.

“The Uprise Experience continues to embody what happens when artistry meets advocacy,” said Dr. Dabrina Sandifer, Founder and Executive Artistic Director of Esurient Arts. “This year's theme underscores our belief that honoring cultural legacy and empowering the next generation are inseparable parts of community resilience.”

Festival Highlights

Sunday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. – “The Kick Back” Opening Mixer

A free community event featuring live entertainment and wellness resources, including healthcare enrollment assistance and workforce support provided by Civic Heart and the Texas Federation of the People.

Monday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. – From Monologue to Marketability: A Business of Acting Workshop

Led by Broadway and television actor Jhardon Milton and powered by Esurient Arts, this workshop equips actors with tools to navigate contracts, branding, and financial planning.

Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. – World Premiere of Andre the Prophet

Written by Cleo House-Keller and produced by Esurient Arts by special arrangement with Next Stage Press, Inc. Includes a post-show discussion and free on-site testing for HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis C provided by Civic Heart.

Friday, Oct. 24 & Saturday, Oct. 25 – Odessa’s Cajun Cabaret

Written and produced by Julian Austin, this vibrant production showcases storytelling rooted in Southern tradition.

Saturday, Oct. 25 (9 a.m.) – Akoma Ntoaso Auditions

Formerly “All Call Auditions,” this event offers professional opportunities for Black-identifying actors, BIPOC and female-identifying designers, and intimacy directors/coordinators.

Saturday, Oct. 25 & Sunday, Oct. 26 – Dignity

Written by Alexus Rhône and produced by Truth Meet Story, this powerful play explores healing and human connection, followed by post-show discussions.

Sunday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. – Uprise Honors Awards Ceremony

The festival closes with a celebration recognizing individuals of impact and influence in Houston’s arts community.