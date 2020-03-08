Steven Fenley Holds CD Release and Concert This Week at Second Christian Church

Red Bird Records announces the release of Steven Fenley's debut album, The Amen Way, on March 13th, 2020 with a special celebration at Second Christian Church (4801 Edison St, Houston, TX 77009) starting at 7pm. A free concert will begin at 8pm, featuring songwriters from Houston's Christian Songwriters in the Round.

The Amen Way is jazz rock album of inspirational songs written over a 35 year period by one of Houston's premiere songwriters and theatre artists, Steven Fenley. With a variety of musical infleunces evident in these remixed and remastered recordings, The Amen Way features contributions by musicians Firat Oszoy, David Wald, Shaun Drab, and Mark Dildine in a collection that evokes artists such as Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, and Joni Mitchell, as well as a wide panoply of musical styles, ranging from jazz, classic rock, early Motown, and Southern Gospel.

The evening's concert, beginning at 8pm, will feature Christian Songwriters in the Round artists John Ebdon, Terrel Brinlee (This Intangible Existence), Richard Savercool, and Stan Armor performing original music as well as Steven Fenley performing songs from the new album.

There will be delicious food provided as well as giveaways and special offers on the newly released album.

For more information call 281-583-7575 or long onto www.reverbnation.com/stevenfenley or www.stevefenley.com





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You