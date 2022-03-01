Society for the Performing Arts Presents DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: NEIGHBOR DAY

Society for the Performing Arts will present "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE: Neighbor Day" on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 5:30 PM in Jones Hall. Kids (and parents) will learn about imagination, self-esteem, and empathy through super fun strategy songs, relatable situations, and teamwork.

Following the hugely successful "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: King for a Day" tour that traveled to more than 50 neighborhoods in 2019, Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE: Neighbor Day."

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is an Emmy-winning animated preschool program that models age-appropriate social-emotional strategies and practical life skills for young children. The first TV series inspired by the iconic "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" stars 4-year-old Daniel Tiger, who invites young viewers into his world, giving them a kid's-eye view of his life.

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" was created with Angela Santomero ("Blue's Clues," "Super WHY!") and is animated by 9 Story Media Group. Each story is written with extensive input from a wide range of early learning specialists, formative research with children, and the benefit of more than 50 years in children's programming.

The top-rated Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood television series from Fred Rogers Productions, airing daily on PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and uses musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers' landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity and song, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life.

The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, the 2019 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, and the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval. Apps, games, activities, and more from "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" can be found on pbskids.org/daniel.

With its fifth season now airing, "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is distributed in more than 180 countries and has expanded beyond the screen to include award-winning web games, top-rated apps for parents and children, outreach events with public television stations across the country, more than 50 licensees, two live-action stage shows, and an amusement park ride.

All audience members ages 5 and above will be required to show proof of vaccination OR negative professionally administered Covid-19 test (not an at-home self-test).

All attendees must also show a government-issued ID that matches the name on the negative test proof or vaccination record. Children up to age 18 may be accompanied by an adult with such identification. And masks are required inside the theater. For more details, please visit our FAQ page.

Society for the Performing Arts is the largest non-profit arts presenter in the Southwest. Founded in 1966 as a resident organization of Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, SPA has sponsored more than 1,000 performances of the world's most remarkable artists, featuring a huge range of arts disciplines. In addition to performances at Houston's Theater District venues, SPA provides learning experiences for all ages through master classes, lectures, and special performances, and builds strong supportive relationships with schools and community organizations throughout the region. More at spahouston.org/.