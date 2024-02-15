'Romancero Gitano' Concert Opens Lone Star College-CyFair's Choral Season

Lone Star College-CyFair's choral season opens with the March 1 "Romancero Gitano" (Gypsy Ballads) concert.

Featuring the talent of LSC-CyFair's Chamber Singers and guest guitarist Marc Rosenberg, this performance includes seven movements composed in 1951 for mixed voices and solo guitar.

"I am passionate about the guitar and preserving its rich history of classical and contemporary styles as both a solo and ensemble instrument," said Rosenberg, a Houston guitarist, teacher and performer who began studying the guitar at age 14 and has played in concerts throughout the USA.

The March concert is a choral song cycle written by the Italian composer, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, and is based on the poems of the well-known Spanish poet, Federico Garcia Lorca.

"The piece is a duet for guitar and voices and has traditional melodies and harmonies that are based on flamenco modes and scales," said Dr. Paulo Gomes, conductor and LSC-CyFair Director of Vocal Division and Choral Activities.

Get tickets for this 7:30 p.m. concert in the Main Stage Theatre at LoneStar.edu/boxoffice. For the visual and performing arts schedule featuring LSC-CyFair student vocalists, musicians and actors, go to LoneStar.edu/arts-cyfair.