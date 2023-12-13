Interview: Megan Larche Dominick of THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL at Theatre Under the Stars

Cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical at Theatre Under The Stars

Photo by Melissa Taylor

Casting and Theater superstar, Megan Larche Dominick is doing the incredible by bringing a Holiday musical to Houston audiences this winter season. Set in an office, Dominick and writing partner Dan Knechteges, explore a story of the holiday ups and down in this tantalazing musical. BroadwayWorld sat down with Dominick, to discuss writing The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical and what any challenges they may overcome.

You’ve worn multiple hats in the theatrical world, what was the catalyst for your entering the theatrical scene?

It’s the classic tale of a little kid who talked too much in kindergarten and needed an outlet. My mother put me in the local community theatre production of A Christmas Carol and I never looked back!

What inspired you to work with Dan Knechtges and write about Ugly Xmas Sweaters?

During Covid, Dan pitched me an idea — A Christmas show about Ugly Sweaters! It became our creative outlet during Covid, a way to keep creating theater when we couldn’t get on our stage. And a way to make ourselves laugh during such a scary time.

Photo by Melissa Taylor

How has it been writing with Dan Knechtges?

What I love about writing with Dan is how different we are. I tease that his jokes are references from the ‘70s and ‘80s and mine are from TikTok. But when you put it all together it works because we’re able to write for a wider audience. I love a show that has humor for everyone.

How do you approach character development and dialogue in your writing for the stage?

I spend a lot of time talking out loud to myself!

Can you share a bit about your writing routine and any specific rituals or practices that contribute to your creative process?

I like to write first thing in the morning with music playing in the background. Unsurprisingly, it’s been a constant holiday hits playlist! Oh and lots and lots of black coffee.

Photo by Melissa Taylor

How does creating a new work with someone happen when you’re living in different countries?

This has definitely been our biggest hurdle! One of us starting the day with a cup of coffee while the other is winding down with a glass of wine. What we quickly found to be most successful was to talk thru ideas and moments we wanted to address and each take a turn at a draft. Bouncing it back and forth allowed us to contribute when we were at our best.

What challenges do you face as a theatrical writer, and how do you overcome them?

The biggest challenge has been letting go of jokes or lines I love. I never want to keep something in the show simply because I like it. If it’s not serving the story, the moment or the actor, we need to let it go, no matter how attached I am.

Photo by Melissa Taylor

Are there particular genres or styles of theater that you find most enjoyable or challenging to write for?

When we started writing this piece, we weren’t sure what form it would ultimate take. A play? A TV show? But musicals are Dan's and my shared language so it was inevitable this would become a musical. Plus any opportunity to take a classic holiday carol and put your own lyrics in it was too hard to resist.

Why is this show the perfect holiday treat for Houstonians?

Because we’re the best office holiday party in town! You can bring your co-workers, your family, that person you’ve only been seeing for two weeks and all laugh, sing, dance, and maybe sashay down the runway.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment is when our heroine, Cheryl sings to a sweater on a dress form and it talks back. It’s both heartfelt and deeply silly, which represents our show perfectly.

Any exciting projects that you have coming up, or that you can tell BroadwayWorld readers about?

I’ve been fortunate to have a multifaceted career. And my projects for next year include more casting, producing, international consulting and another writing project in development with one of my favorite artists.

Photo by Melissa Taylor

Where can BroadwayWorld readers find you on social?

You can find The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical on Instagram and Facebook @theuglyxmassweatermusical and Megan can be found at meganlarchedominick.com

