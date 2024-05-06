Davido to Headline Duke Concept's Second Annual Tribeville Music Festival

Tribeville returns to The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas on Friday, July 5 for its second annual edition. Headlined by Afrobeats king Davido, the music festival from acclaimed event promoter and production company Duke Concept is a celebration of Black music from around the world united under one tribe.



In addition to Davido’s headlining performance, Tribeville will host fellow Nigerian acts Wande Coal and Young John, Grenadian singer V’ghn, Trinidadian soca artist Preedy, Nigerian singer-songwriter Chike, Afrorap act Bils, Alté group The Compozers, and South African rapper Focalistic, along with DJ sets by Skyla Tylaa, Babygirl The DJ, DJ Mobu, DJ Obi & DJ Big N, and many more.



Tribeville launched its inaugural edition in April 2023 with a lineup featuring Adekunle Gold, Oxlade, Victony, Libianca, and more. Returning this year, Tribeville follows Duke Concept’s first-ever all-Ghanaian music festival Rolling Cocoa in Washington, D.C. and Davido’s monumental headline stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Tribeville will continue Duke Concept’s mission to bring the vibrant flavors of Africa and the Caribbean to stages across the U.S. and beyond.



Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 8 at 10 AM local time with general on-sale to follow on Friday, May 10 at 10 AM local time.



For tickets and more information, please visit:

https://www.tribeville.com/

