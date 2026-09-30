Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Broadway At The Hobby Center

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This reinvigorated touring production, based on the 2015 production originally directed by Jack O’Brien, features all the songs you know and love while looking more authentically to the 1930s than the beloved 1965 movie.

I’ll admit that coming into this show I had reservations. I am a huge fan of the movie musical, Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. Watching the live 2013 version (with Carrie Underwood) didn’t help either. Songs were missing and in a different order, and the pacing seemed almost unnaturally fast. So I wasn’t quite sure what to expect from this production. Thankfully, those worries were largely put to rest. Last night’s production was lively, well cast, thoroughly enjoyable and, perhaps most importantly, it manages to do something that is very difficult when adapting one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time: it begins to separate itself from the movie.

At its heart, of course, this is still THE SOUND OF MUSIC. (Most of) the songs are the songs. The story is the story. And when those familiar opening notes begin, you can feel nostalgia sweep through the theater. The audience clearly knew what they came to see, and the production delivers. “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “So Long, Farewell,” “Edelweiss,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and, of course, “The Sound of Music” all received the kind of warm, enthusiastic response you would expect. There is something undeniably satisfying about hearing these songs performed live, with a full orchestra and a cast that can really sing them.

This production makes a concerted effort to ground the story in its period, stripping away much of the distinctly 1960s aesthetic of the film in favor of a more authentic 1930s Austria. The difference is particularly noticeable in the costumes and scenic design, which give the production a richer sense of time and place. The sets are spectacular, with beautiful and varied backgrounds that transform the Hobby Center stage from the von Trapp home to the abbey, the mountains, and beyond. The scenery, costumes, lighting and orchestration all combine to create the sweeping visual and musical experience expected from a Broadway tour.

Sydney K. Borchers gives Maria an infectious energy and a beautiful, clear voice that easily handles the score’s demanding high notes. Her strongest relationship is not with the Captain, however, it is with the children. Her interactions with the von Trapp children are among the highlights of the production, and each child (Cooper Johnson as Friedrich, Lilly Belle Lanese as Louisa, Charlie Palmer as Kurt, Stormie Piper Trevino as Brigitta, Rory L. Prichard as Marta and Emma Rose Marinoff as Gretl) manages to establish a distinct personality while still working together as a convincing family unit. Their comic timing and youthful energy bring a vitality that builds as the show goes on.

Kevin Earley, as Captain von Trapp, has a good voice, as you would expect from a role with this score, but ultimately finds himself outshined. The Captain can be a difficult character to make particularly warm in the early parts of the show, but there are opportunities to give him depth and emotional dimension. Here, the chemistry between the Captain and Maria never quite catches fire, making their eventual romance feel less convincing than it should.

The supporting cast fares considerably better. Nicholas Rodriguez and Kate Loprest make a terrific pair as Max Detweiler and Elsa Schraeder. Their characters are given two songs that were cut from the movie (“How Can Love Survive?” and “No Way to Stop It”). Neither is likely to displace the show's better-known numbers on anyone's playlist, but both are welcome additions, giving these characters more personality and helping us understand their priorities, particularly their focus on money, status and self-preservation. The songs also make Max and Elsa somewhat more scheming than their movie counterparts, but these two actors have fun with the material and do their roles proud.

The nuns are equally well served, with Lisa Howard making the most of the Mother Abbess's opportunity to let loose vocally in the “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.” Liesl and Rolf, played by Ariana Ferch and Dylan Bradford, also adorably make the most of “Sixteen Going On Seventeen.”

What both this production and the movie have in common is the sinister undercurrent of immenent change. The Nazi presence has always lurked beneath THE SOUND OF MUSIC's idyllic surface, but here the production's more specific period setting makes the contrast feel especially pronounced. The picturesque story of music, family and romance is interrupted abruptly a few times during the show, and by the final concert, the Nazi presence is no longer something happening around the edges. It has taken over the room, and the tension is palpable.

The family's final escape is particularly effective because we know what the characters are trying to get away from, and we know the stakes are no longer simply romantic or familial. The joyous music and increasingly oppressive political reality collide in a way that gives the familiar story a fresh emotional weight. And perhaps that is the biggest success of this production. It doesn't try to replace the movie. It doesn't try to compete. Instead, it gives the show some room to breathe as the stage musical it was originally written to be.

The result is a pleasant surprise: a very solid touring production that is faithful to the beloved material while finding its own ways to feel like something more than a live version of the movie. The nostalgia is still there, in abundance, but so is a little something new. For longtime fans, families introducing younger audiences to the story, or anyone who simply wants to hear these timeless songs performed live, this production hits all the nostalgic notes while standing confidently on its own. The hills, it turns out, are still very much alive.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC runs through Sunday, October 4th in Sarofim Hall at The Hobby Center. Performances are Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 7:00pm, with matinees Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 1:30pm. The show is two acts, and is about 2 hours and 40 minutes long with one intermission. It is recommended for ages 7 and up. This production includes depiction of Nazi iconography and references, as well as use of flashing lights. More information can be found here.

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