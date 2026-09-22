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Video: ROMEO AND JULIET Now Playing at Alley Theatre in Houston

New footage highlights the tragedy's enduring pull on artists and audiences alike.

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Alley Theatre in Houston has posted a new video promoting its current production of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, offering audiences a fresh look at the company's take on the classic tragedy. The clip frames the story as one that continues to resonate, describing how the tale is set in a "timeless Verona" where "two star-crossed souls defy the forces that seek to keep them apart."

Romeo and Juliet remains one of Shakespeare's most performed works, centering on two young lovers whose families are locked in a generations-long feud. The Alley's promotional material emphasizes the play's lasting relevance, noting that the production aims to show "how each generation reinvents what it means to love and risk everything for it."

The video invites viewers to consider why the centuries-old story still draws in new audiences, positioning the production as a continuation of that tradition at the Tony Award-winning Houston theatre. Details on the staging itself are not elaborated on in the video beyond the framing of its central romance and the forces working against it.

Alley Theatre previously shared a video introducing the production, which included remarks from Artistic Director Rob Melrose on the show's central love story. That earlier clip can be viewed in BroadwayWorld's previous coverage of the production.

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