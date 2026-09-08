Video: ROMEO AND JULIET Opens at Alley Theatre in Houston
A fresh look at Shakespeare's tragedy arrives on Houston's Alley Theatre stage.
Alley Theatre has posted a promotional video for its staging of Romeo and Juliet, offering a glimpse of the production's timeless Verona setting. The clip previews a tragedy built around two young lovers whose devotion collides with forces determined to keep them apart.
The production draws on William Shakespeare's classic text, following the doomed romance between Romeo and Juliet as their families' feud shapes the course of their fate. According to the theatre, the staging aims to show how love and risk are reinterpreted across generations, tying the centuries-old story to a broader question about what audiences today still find compelling in it.
Alley Theatre, the Houston company staging the production, has positioned Romeo and Juliet as part of its ongoing season lineup. The theatre's description frames the show as an exploration of why the tale continues to resonate with artists and audiences alike, rather than a straightforward period revival.
Alley Theatre previously detailed the cast and creative team for this production, confirming Melrose as director in a prior announcement outlining how the staging would approach the material. Tickets for the run are available through The Alley Theatre website.
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