Video: ROMEO AND JULIET Now Playing at Alley Theatre in Houston
A new video highlights the doomed romance at the center of Shakespeare's tragedy.
A newly shared video from Alley Theatre offers a glimpse into its staging of Romeo and Juliet, pairing footage of the production with commentary from the show's director. The clip frames the tragedy through the lens of its central couple, teasing the emotional stakes of the story before revealing the theatre behind it.
Romeo and Juliet is Shakespeare's tragedy of two young lovers whose families are locked in a bitter feud. In the video, Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose, who also directs this production, describes the perspective he wants audiences to take into the show, saying, "They don't know they're in a tragedy. They are falling in love, choosing who they want to be with for the rest of their lives."
The production is running at Houston's Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre, where Melrose serves as artistic director. His comments in the video point to a staging that leans into the romance and hope driving the characters before the story's tragic turn takes hold.
Tickets for the production are available through The Alley Theatre's website. The video itself centers on Melrose's framing of the play, giving audiences a preview of the tone the company is bringing to one of Shakespeare's most performed tragedies.
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