Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: PHOTOGRAPH 51 At Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Theatre At The J

An amazing discovery of a play and story!

Apr. 21, 2023  
Review: PHOTOGRAPH 51 At Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Theatre At The J

Sometimes in Houston theater you find a hidden gem, a great discovery if you will. Such is the case with the production of PHOTOGRAPH 51 now showing through April 30th at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center in Meyerland. It is a thoughtful play about scientist Rosalind Franklin whose work was central to understanding the molecular structures of DNA, RNA, viruses, coal, and graphite. She along with her assistant Raymond Gosling took a crucial photograph or X-ray diffraction image that revealed the helix structure that became the basis for modeling what DNA and RNA looked like. She never got much credit when she was alive, but after her death she was championed as a feminist icon and often referred to as the "dark lady of DNA". She was cheated out of sharing a Nobel Prize in Chemistry with her colleagues simply because she tragically passed away before she was nominated, and the committee blocked any posthumous recognition. The men took all the glory, and her efforts were left unsung.

I didn't think the story of photographing DNA would make for a very enthralling evening of theater, but boy was I mistaken. Anna Ziegler's script moves quickly, slinging out rapid-fire scientific dialogue mixed with emotional and workplace drama in equal doses. It captures not only the scientific struggles, but also the complexities of being a woman of science in 1952. It's a one act that wastes no time showing the all too human side to the scientists on the verge of a huge breakthrough. Dramatically we see the struggles of Rosalind, who sometimes moves cautiously knowing that as a woman she is not allowed to be wrong. That ends up costing her a great deal.

The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC (the J) Theatre at the J wisely chose Jennifer Decker (the artistic director of the Mildred's Umbrella Theater company) to come in and helm this show. Decker knows exactly how to pull off this type of play, and has an innate sense of its message. She has assembled an excellent cast and utilized the black box space of the Joe Frank Theatre ingeniously. Danielle Hodgins' set has a small helix influence that wraps around the intimate audience nicely. It allows the action to take place on multiple levels in the mix of spectators. Tori Dominguez engineers a nimble lighting grid that shifts the moods on cue. The directing is assured, the tech is well executed, and the ensemble is one of note.

Heading up the cast is the only woman in the room, Olivia Swasey. She brings to life a brilliantly jaded Rosalind Franklin who is melted only by her achievements and affection for a colleague. Her performance is impeccable, and she carries the show with a sense of grace and intelligence. Ryan Kelly as Maurice Wilkins delivers an interesting and credible mix of respect and unspoken attraction to Rosalind. Alric Davis plays Ray Gosling with a sly sense of humor and frank outspoken voice that brings delight to the proceedings. Jason Duga makes for a sweet love interest for Rosalind in his portrayal of Don Casper. Calvin Hudson gets the intricacies of a torn Francis Crik down pat, a man whose personal life and work are getting jumbled. And in the flashiest role of the evening, Ian Lewis gives a sense of devilish exuberance to the notoriously rebellious and infamous scientist James Watson. He plays him as if he is taking on one of the great villains of Shakespeare, and it works wonderfully. Truly the cast is pitch perfect for this play, and rarely will you see this amount of concentrated talent inside a community center's black box theater. It's remarkable.

All of this makes PHOTOGRAPH 51 a thoroughly enjoyable and enlightening evening that is well worth seeking out. It's a tale not told often enough about a Jewish woman who helped to decode the building blocks of life itself. It is even more poignant when we look across the scientific field and see how women are still marginalized and not given the same voices that men often take. One moment of Olivia Swasey's performance that I admired the most was when she portrayed Rosalind's pure joy at seeing the answers unfolding before her. She didn't care about the credit, simply that she was in the room when it happened. And what PHOTOGRAPH 51 ingeniously does as a play is allow you to be there as well.

The show runs at the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC located at 5601 South Braeswood in the Meyerland neighborhood through April 30th. You can reserve tickets through the link provided or by calling (713) 729-3200. There are evening performances Thursday through Saturday as well as Sunday matinees. The show is performed in one act that lasts approximately an hour and twenty minutes.




Ars Lyrica Houston Celebrates 20 Years Of Magic With 23/24 Season Photo
Ars Lyrica Houston Celebrates 20 Years Of Magic With 23/24 Season
The Grammy-nominated early music ensemble Ars Lyrica Houston has announced 20 Years of Magic, a 2023/24 season celebrating two decades of music-making. This 20th anniversary season comprises six subscription programs, including a fully staged Handel opera, and features world-class soloists alongside a core period-instrument ensemble.
The World Premiere of A MAROONS GUIDE TO TIME & SPACE Comes to Houston in May Photo
The World Premiere of A MAROON'S GUIDE TO TIME & SPACE Comes to Houston in May
The latest new work from Houston writer, actor, and director Candice D’Meza is a multidisciplinary, immersive theatre piece that blends live performance, music, video, and omniscient cosmic forces to travel the future-telling visions and seizure-fever dreams of heroic abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman.
Photos: See New Images of SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre Photo
Photos: See New Images of SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY at Alley Theatre
See new images of Sherlock Holmes and The Case of The Jersey Lily at Alley Theatre.
On The Verge Theatre Sets Casting For CATHOLIC SCHOOL GIRLS Photo
On The Verge Theatre Sets Casting For CATHOLIC SCHOOL GIRLS
On the Verge Theatre has announced the cast for Catholic School Girls, playing May 4 – May 28, 2023 at Bering Memorial Church, 1440 Harold Street, Houston, TX 77006.

From This Author - Brett Cullum

Brett Cullum has been part of the Houston and Memphis Theatre scenes for several decades now. He's been seen on community theatre and professional stages in several cities including Playhouse 1... (read more about this author)


Review: PHOTOGRAPH 51 At Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Theatre At The JReview: PHOTOGRAPH 51 At Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Theatre At The J
April 21, 2023

It’s a tale not told often enough about a Jewish woman who helped to decode the building blocks of life itself. It is even more poignant when we look across the scientific field and see how women are still marginalized and not given the same voices that men often take.
Review: THE OLDEST BOY at Main Street TheaterReview: THE OLDEST BOY at Main Street Theater
April 11, 2023

This is easily one of Main Street Theater’s strongest offerings this year, and it is a show that is well-thought through and exquisitely paced. Sophia Watt achieves near nirvana balancing acting with design and execution in her direction. THE OLDEST BOY is about as perfect as you can manage to get in live theater, and it offers a lot to consider.
Review: THE BOOK OF MARY inspires the 'Diva Within' at DIRT DOGS THEATREReview: THE BOOK OF MARY inspires the 'Diva Within' at DIRT DOGS THEATRE
March 24, 2023

There is a short, tight list of Houston actors who could do a show about their life and have it mean anything more than a vanity project, but she is at the top of that register. There is something about Mary Hooper that Houston loves, and if you are lucky enough to catch this one woman show called THE BOOK OF MARY you will learn why.
Review: COWBOY BOB takes her last stand at the Alley until March 26th!Review: COWBOY BOB takes her last stand at the Alley until March 26th!
March 20, 2023

What did our critic think of COWBOY BOB at ALLEY THEATRE? Despite any narrative difficulties, COWBOY BOB is still something to see. It’s a celebration of what a daring musical should feel like. It asks tough questions, it presents us with gorgeous ballads, and it shows off truly Texan stage design that feels authentic. Like the real life Peggy Tallas, it’s a brave piece that moves in bold directions.
Review: MISERY Hobbles Along at Dirt DogsReview: MISERY Hobbles Along at Dirt Dogs
March 7, 2023

That Dirt Dogs would choose MISERY for their “season of love” makes perfect sense. As a company they have made a name for themselves by creating plays fueled by testosterone laden energy and provocative rough language. There is an intensity and violence that suggests MISERY would be a perfect project for them, and indeed this production proves that assumption mostly correct.
share