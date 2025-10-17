Review: MIDNIGHT HIGH: A NIGHT AT THE OXHEAD at The Octarine Accord

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I am unsure where this review of MIDNIGHT HIGH: A NIGHT AT THE OXHEAD will go because I can’t really summarize the plot, and this is an experience, a happening, an event. You may see a totally different show than the one I saw last night. Each person will see one of two simultaneous scenes, interact with different characters, and walk away with something unique to share and compare with other audience members. I actually harassed some poor guy in the bathroom right after the show, asking him what he thought, and his response was, “I am still trying to put it all together, but I liked it!” And I think that is where the majority of folks will land. I will say this is a perfect Halloween show, it’s a great Fall mystery, and it would be tons of fun in a group. If you like Westerns, the supernatural, and sci-fi, you will be right at home in the Oxhead Saloon.

You enter the space of Matchbox 1, and instantly realize a full immersive set has been constructed in the smallest space they have. It’s a cemetery and a saloon with TWO levels! There is a bar, and it takes wooden nickels that you get at the door. You see, at the Oxhead saloon, there is no metal allowed - especially the dreaded gold. The setup of the show involves mysterious events occurring in a small town, where some people(?) have invaded their space. The cast is reluctant to talk about it when you press them, and it’s up to you to wander around, look at clues, and interact with the actors. There are mysterious “handlers” who guide you a little bit and inform you when to talk or when to be quiet. The thing is, they will split your group in half, so that half of you see one thing while the other half sees something else. Therefore, it is essential to engage with the individuals you are with or the other audience members. Most of this is improvisation, but I was surprised at how much of a script there actually was.

The entire cast is truly exceptional, and on the night I attended, there were several standout performers. Rossi Rodriguez as Hector was just amazing. He pulled me to the side and delivered an excellent monologue straight to me. He carries the show in a lot of the scripted and improv scenes. Whitney Zangarine makes for an earnest and believable LuAnne; she emotes prairie and desperation well. Jhazmin Carter makes for a spooky presence as Mia and gets intense moments. Magdalen Vaughn is spellbinding as Mercy. Ruairi Banks makes for an impish Gabe. Carissa Wonder plays two extremes with no trace of performative qualities; she lives in everything she does. But the one I loved the most was Ansonia Jones as Sam. She’s tough as nails and carries the final scene aptly. But here’s the thing, I could go back and see other performances! This cast is one thousand percent committed to the experience, and they all never cracked or fell out of character. And up close? That’s a wild ballgame to play.

Beau York wrote this piece, and he did a dastardly good job of creating a mystery that will have you second-guessing your way around the saloon. As I mentioned, he wrote a surprising number of scripted scenes to play out around all the improv. And they were all very solid. Andrew Roblyer runs a tight ship as director, getting effective performances out of his cast. Mandy Mershon’s costumes are period-perfect, and they add to the whole show nicely. Santiago Sepeda’s set is next level! Having to create an entire world that the audience inhabits and sits in? That’s crazy, and his work is VERY cool.

Forget the haunted house this season, and try something a little bit more involved and engaging. The night I visited MIDNIGHT HIGH was a lot of fun, and this company called The Octarine Accord really does know how to color their magic. The casting was completely blind to any conventions, and the actors were all perfect for their parts. This feels like an evolution of performance, a space where cast and audience become conjoined in a way that is unexpected. I had a really good time at the Oxhead, and I think you will too.

MIDNIGHT HIGH: A NIGHT AT THE OXHEAD only runs through October 25th at the MATCH. You can go as general admission or VIP if you are lucky enough to be one of the first four to choose that level. Be sure to say “Hey!” to MATCH legend Leighza Walker, who often works the bar. Also, if you need reading glasses, BRING THEM! I am blind, and the print on the documents is tiny and in cursive! The show runs up to an hour and a half, depending on the audience, and it has no intermission. I couldn’t find any restrooms in the Oxhead, so use the facilities at the outhouse before you enter.

