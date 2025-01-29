Review: MEAN GIRLS at Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alright, let’s do this properly. First, there was the movie in 2004, written by Queen Tina Fey (a.k.a. the only person who could ever make calculus funny). Then, on October 3, 2016 (which, like, wasn’t even a Wednesday), they announced that the musical was Broadway-bound, by way of The National Theatre in D.C. Opening on Broadway in 2018 it ran until, you guessed it, COVID shut it down. Ugh. It’s been touring ever since the world reopened. And, oh yeah, they turned it into a movie musical in 2024 because apparently, Hollywood can’t not remake things.

Now, let’s talk about the production because, yes, I’ve seen MEAN GIRLS three times now. I caught the original Broadway cast in 2018 (humble brag) and instantly added it to my list of modern musical faves. It was tongue-in-cheek funny, very clever, the songs were so catchy, and the cast was A-one. The execution of the digital set was so unique, like nothing I’d seen. I mean, Fey was involved in the show and she knows her comedy (duh, she wrote the movie). Her husband, Jeff Richmond wrote the music, and Nell Benjamin (of Legally Blonde fame) wrote the lyrics. The cast included cream of the crop performers that have gone on to star in many more productions (read about all that here). The pace of the show was quick and the dance numbers were all high-energy. I’ve already said it’s a modern day fave.

When the tour came through Houston (flashback to Aug. ‘22), I was ready. The production still had its fast pace and incredible characters, but then I heard “It Roars” (Cady’s intro song) and—y’all—it had been hacked to pieces! It was, frankly, not as good. Not even a good Kalteen Bar could fix my disappointment. And in truth, there had been quite a few rewrites throughout. I was on-guard and very worried about what would happen next. What else did they change? Had other favorite songs undergone the same treatment? And did I really spill wine on my pink polo?! Still, the production overall was fun, the energy was high, and I loved seeing a more diverse cast on tour. The 2024 movie was fine, different for understandable reasons, but like, that’s not what we’re here to even talk about anyway, so like go look it up and watch it, okay?

Fast forward to last night’s performance—how was it? In the words of Karen Smith: “It was like, really good.” The changes from previous tours were still there, so at least I was mentally prepared. But this cast? Last night? They ate, mama! There were some definite stand-outs; Janis, played by Alexys Morrera, absolutely stole the show. That Act II solo, "I’d Rather Be Me," gave me full-body goosebumps. Her belty voice soared over the audience. Katie Yeomans as Cady? A total pro, especially since she only took over the role a few weeks ago. By the time she hit "Stupid with Love," she was in full stride. MaryRose Brendel (speaking of Karen Smith) also really turned it. Making Karen dumb but likable is easy, but adding in layers like MaryRose did made her even more loveable. Plus, her song "Sexy" is no joke vocally, and she nailed it while dancing in heels. Respect.

Regina George (Maya Petropoulos) was beautifully untouchable in that I-will-destroy-you-AND-make-it-glam kind of way. And turns out? Regina doesn’t even have to be blonde to be terrifyingly powerful. Gretchen Wieners (Kristen Amanda Smith) brought all the nervous energy and insecurity needed, and her vocals were on point. Damian (Joshua Morrisey) was perfectly gay enough to function (in my humble opinion) and nailed is solo numbers, though I will say Janis’ powerhouse vocals slightly outshone him in their duets (but like, what else is new?). Also, can we get a moment for Kevin G? Kabir Gandhi slayed. Every time he stepped on stage, the audience ate it up. Oh, and Kristen Seggio? A triple threat playing Mrs. “Not a regular mom” George, Cady’s mother and a Ms. Norbury that was reminiscent of Tina Fey herself—all distinct, all hilarious.

But okay, I do have to open The Burn Book for a sec. (don’t look at me like that, I’m just being honest!). “Apex Predator”—one of the best numbers—felt a little rushed, and the iconic “Plastic Slow Walk” just…didn’t work. And I need Karen to rip those sleeves off immediately in "Fearless," because that visual gag? (chef’s kiss) Lastly, a couple of character pairs were giving “lab partners who just met” instead of “chemistry class on fire.” But hey, maybe I’m just being overly obsessed. (Which I am. But whatever.)

At the end of the day, MEAN GIRLS still slaps. It’s hilarious, high-energy, and somehow still makes you feel like you’re back in high school (minus the acne and bad cafeteria food). Whether you were a Plastic, a Mathlete, or just trying to survive your teen years, this show is for you. “So get loser, we’re going shopping to TUTS!”

MEAN GIRLS is only at the Hobby Center until Sunday, February 9th, so like, don’t miss it. The show is two acts, with an intermission. More information on the theater and the production can be found at tuts.com

