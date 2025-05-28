Review: KIM'S CONVENIENCE at Main Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The charming Kim’s Convenience by Ins Choi is getting a regional premiere here in Houston, although it seems the play itself was a pretty big hit after it made a splash at the Toronto Fringe Fest almost fifteen years ago. Interesting that Houston is just now getting this one produced. Main Street Theater is handling this production, and it is a wise choice to start the summer with. It’s a quick hour-and-twenty-minute script that became the basis for a sitcom, and guess what? It pretty much feels like watching a taping of a television comedy. It’s light, fluffy, and fun. It’s like summer ice cream, and this one will be a natural audience pleaser to round out this company’s season. If you are a fan of the Canadian show that streams here on Netflix, you should definitely check this one out to see where everything started.

The narrative is straightforward enough. Mr. Kim runs a convenience store in a Toronto neighborhood that is being gentrified quickly, and he has been given a pretty nice figure to sell his family’s livelihood and retire. But Mr. Kim wants to keep this business alive, and he is looking to his daughter to pick up the torch. The thing is, she has zero desire to carry on the tradition. A long-lost prodigal son who only talks to the mother is also in the mix. You can make a safe bet that everything is gonna work out, and the store is gonna stick around, because the sitcom ran for five seasons. It could have run another year, but Ins Choi and the creators decided to move on to new projects.

It’s really hard to compete with a cast of a television series, let alone a hit one, but this troupe makes Kim’s Convenience their own. Johnny Barton, who plays the patriarch store owner, comes off as an Asian Archie Bunker and keeps the dry Korean humor that the role calls for. He’s fun as Appa (poppa in Korean), and I enjoyed seeing him anchor the production. Sethe Nguyen plays Janet, his daughter, who is also Appa’s main foil in the stage version. The main issue is their struggle over what she will do - run the store, get married, or work on her own as a photographer. They go at each other in the way only family can, with Sethe just about to boil over whenever her elder hits her with something off-kilter, like a lesson in knowing who will steal from the store. Minsook Kim plays Umma (Momma), and most of her lines to Appa are in Korean. Minsook does a wonderful job of creating this role without us truly knowing what she is saying. Her Korean sounds a bit more authentic than Appa’s. We also have Jack Stansbury, who plays the prodigal son, Jung. He’s a sweet presence and a welcome addition to the second act. Throughout the play, Kory LaQuess Pullam plays an assortment of customers, real estate moguls, and finally Alex, who is a cop. He’s got great comic chops and does well at upping the stakes whenever he enters. All in all, the cast plays this well, and they all seem suited to their roles.

Director Andrew Ruthven honors the sitcom pacing and keeps things moving briskly. He seems to understand that the less fussy his hand is here, the better off the production is. Everyone seems to take his cue. Interestingly, the set is designed by Afsaneh Aayani, who turns in a traditional-looking convenience store. I often associate this artist with abstract and high concept, but here she plays it straight and turns in something that looks achingly authentic. Janessa A. Harris offers a lighting design that does about the same, offers bright lights to focus on the people, and the comedy. Rodney Walsworth pays attention to detail with the set dressing and props of a retail space.

Kim’s Convenience is going to be a hot ticket, and it is already selling out most performances. It’s sweet, funny, and light. Honestly, this is a fluffy piece that should complement your summer mood. I smiled throughout the entire run of the show. Is it gonna change the world? No. Is it trying to? Also, no. It truly is just a family sorting through some issues while running a convenience store. The cast is good, and the set and stage look spot-on. You couldn’t ask for much more here. Sit back, grab a bag of chips, a Ginseng energy drink, and enjoy!

Kim’s Convenience runs through June 15th at the Main Street Theater location in the Rice Village. Get there early for performances, because parking can be tricky around the area. There are pay-for lots that require navigating an interface that is not user-friendly. And you have to be very aware of which free parking slots are attached to other businesses that tow. But there are dining options within walking distance, including many run by immigrant families who serve great food.



Photo provided by Pin Lim and features Johnny Barton (left) and Jack Stansbury (right)

