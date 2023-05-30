Review: Elizabeth A.M. Keel's TOOTH AND TAIL at Mildred's Umbrella Warms Hearts with its Unique Take on the Classic Fairy Tale

A couple of weeks ago, I had the joy of interviewing playwright Elizabeth A.M. Keel before the opening of Mildred's Umbrella's latest production, Tooth and Tail. The world premiere of the fantastical Tooth and Tail was presented from May 4th-May 13th, and I was lucky enough to see the show in action on May 10th. Knowing the inside scoop of the production-- such as how the script had developed since its first iteration and how the costumes came to be-- I was thoroughly looking forward to seeing the show. I had ideas about what the story was going to be and how the plot was going to look on stage, but I was not prepared for the joy that this show brought me! Even though the show's run is now over, I wanted to share my thoughts about Tooth and Tail to shine a light on Keel's work as well as the artistry that every person involved with the show brought to Houston.

Cat Thomas as Princess Plumeria

Charms Audiences as Corporal Molly

(Portrayed by Christie Guidry) Does Her Best

to Keep the Royalty Safe

Photo Credit: Tasha Gorel

I must start with the script. Keel did an incredible job of creating new characters that felt unique and interesting compared to the typical tropes that you see in fantasy shows. Yes, there was a princess that was kidnapped, a gigantic dragon, and pirates that were greedy as well as humorous, but each classic stereotype had a new twist. The princess was not phased about being kidnapped; she was excited about the adventure and was full of questions about the world outside of her castle, which added such hilarity (she was my favorite character!). The dragon was the lover of the main character who got turned into a dragon due to another character's jealousy. However, no one knew this except the audience, causing great suspense! The lead pirate was also an old friend of the main character's, who turned to thievery and cruelty when she saw no other way of supporting herself. All of these connections between the characters created a story like no other! The script was full of cleverly worded and wise pieces of advice, intriguing obstacles (such as beasts made out of blankets and living-dead deer defeated by positive thinking), unexpected turns of events, beautiful locales, and real-life lessons. I also must celebrate the work of Director Rob Kimbro; it was incredible to see the creative ways that they made Keel's delightful story work onstage!

Jessica Glass (Elissa Cuellar) and Vixen LaFey (Amy K. Barnes)

Showcase the Support of Friendship

Photo Credit: Tasha Gorel

Of course, the story could not come to life properly if it weren't for the talent of the performers involved. Elissa Cuellar was Jessica Glass, a worker at a hat store who turns to piracy when her jealousy-- stemming from losing her friend to romance-- takes over her. Cuellar's ability to play this character with genuineness was fantastic. Amy K. Barnes, who portrayed the main protagonist Vixen LaFey-- an orphan raised by animals who becomes a mercenary-- was incredibly athletic and emotive, making her performance wonderful to watch. Cat Thomas, who brought Princess Plumeria to the scene, seemed to effortlessly build my favorite character. She was so adorable and comedic! Then, the rest of the ensemble-- Jeffrey R. Villines (as King Ivy/Gnawbone), Christie Guidry (as Corporal Molly Zephyr/Hooch), Mara McGhee (as Queen Stone/Snotbite), Dillon Dewitt (as Sir Thomas Reynard/Flicker), and Arianna Bermudez (as Grainne/Captain of The Guard) built the magic of the world that the three primary characters interacted with. I do have to give shout-outs to Jeffrey R. Villines, whose multiple character-voices were pure comedic gold, and Arianna Bermudez, who played a magical grandmother with a lot of spunk! Everyone attacked their performances with such energy, wit, and strength, which made the show delightful for all.

Mara McGhee and Jeffrey R. Villines are HILARIOUS

as They Show-Off their Puppetry Skills To Bring

King Ivory and Queen Stone to Life!

Photo Credit: Tasha Gorel

What really made this show shine was all of the special effects and designs that were created to make this fictional plot-- set in another world-- effective for a modern audience. To say I was impressed is an understatement. By utilizing fly-in set pieces and flags, a beautiful man-made tree that could open up and have items hung on it, daring lights, and occasional smoke, we were transported from a forest to a castle to a pirate ship with ease and clarity.

Audiences' Hearts Race as

Jeffrey R. Villines and Christie Guidry Battle It Out

in TOOTH AND TAIL

​​​​​​ Photo Credit: Tasha Gorel

Well done to Lights and Sound Designer Edgar Guajardo, set and costume designer Danielle Aldea Hodgins, and Elizabeth A.M. Keel (who was not only the playwright for the show, but also the Prop Designer!). I have to talk more about the glorious costumes of Danielle Aldea Hodgins, who added so many colors, detailed layering, and dazzling textures to each character's costume. I wanted to wear the eye-catching dresses and hats myself! Also, Greg Cote did astonishing work as the Puppet Designer and Builder, especially with the puppets for Queen Stone and King Ivy (as you can see in the picture above). Last-- but certainly not least-- I have to give props to Fight Choreographer Justin Gibbons, who energized the fighting for everyone involved!

I only wish that this show had a longer run. Audience members young and old found such happiness watching this story unfold, so I hope that the production team kept and preserved all of the work that they did for this show. I truly could see this show being brought back successfully for future seasons as well as even a tour outside of Houston. Tooth and Tail is a timeless and cheerful tale, and I truly believe that we could always use more cheer in this crazy, crazy world!