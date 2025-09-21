Review: AKEELAH & THE BEE at The Ensemble Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The opening of The Ensemble’s 49th season is a H-I-T!

AKEELAH & THE BEE follows the story of a young girl with an extraordinary gift for spelling. We watch her journey as she prepares for the National Spelling Bee. Powered by her own drive, and with the support of her family, friends and dedicated teacher we journey with her while she wrestles with personal challenges and societal pressures. This stage version, adapted from the 2006 film by playwright Cheryl L. West, is directed by The Ensemble’s Artistic Director Eileen J. Morris.

I have come to really look forward to Opening Nights at The Ensemble Theatre. Beyond the buzz and hum of excitement, there’s always a warmth that makes the audience feel like part of the family. I remember seeing the original film nearly two decades ago, being both touched by the story and captivated by all those wonderful words. And this story is no different, but it is enough of a departure from the original that it stands F-I-R-M-L-Y on its own.

I’ll start with the set, because it’s unlike anything I’ve seen yet from The Ensemble. A colorful explosion of city life and Akeelah’s own vibrant world, it reflects both her neighborhood and the pulse of the story. Digital screens dot the stage and shift with each location, giving scenes a fresh energy and grounded feel. Morris also makes immersive use of the entire theater as characters spill in through the doors, interact in the aisles, even take seats among the crowd, drawing us right into Akeelah’s community.

Akeelah is played with sparkling authenticity by Bria Washington. Her joyful spirit and emotional precision carry the show as she navigates the ups and downs of being an 11-year-old girl. Her chemistry with Dr. Larabee (Jason E. Carmichael) is immediate and deepens as their relationship evolves from wary teacher-student to a true and trusted partnership. Carmichael, whom I’ve admired in past productions, inhabits Larabee’s strict exterior and hidden grief with great specificity, and every gesture and vocal shift lands.

Akeelah and her family are still mourning the recent loss of her father, who first encouraged her spelling. April Wheat brings nuance to Akeelah’s mother, Gail. She could easily be played as grief-stricken or dismissive, but Wheat balances exhaustion and buried sorrow with gradual warmth, finally becoming one of Akeelah’s loudest cheerleaders. Konnor Sheppard is endearing as brother Reggie, juggling his own troubles but unwavering in his support of his sister. He and Washington feel authentically like siblings and co-conspirators.

The extended community around Akeelah adds both levity and deepens the stakes. Kendal Thomas’s Georgia is Akeelah’s Best Friend and opposite her in every way (fun-loving, loud, and stylish) and her loyalty shines. Joyce Anastasia Murray and James West III (as Batty Ruth and Drunk Willie) draw big laughs and provide a wry counterbalance to the more dramatic scenes. West also doubles as the school principal who steers Akeelah toward Dr. Larabee.

New faces to The Ensemble make their mark as well. Helen Rios morphs into four characters, most memorably the shy, mute Izzy and a hilariously overly dramatic Bee reporter at Nationals. Aliyah Robinson’s Ratchet Rhonda is a comic standout, later transforming into a no-nonsense judge. Sannia Bell’s rich-girl Trish and other “very specific” bee competitors add spice, while Johnny Kelley flips from Rhonda’s hype-man Chucky to the considerate, supportive Javier with ease.

No story is complete without antagonists. Dylan (Joshua Nguyen) and his rigid father (Johnny Barton) may seem mild as villains in a play about kids and spelling, but Barton’s strictness (“a little Hitler,” as one character calls him) lands, and Nguyen’s know-it-all Dylan is pitch-perfect. When he finally breaks free of his father’s pressure, his scenes with Akeelah at Nationals are a delight.

I’ve always been a bit of a grammar nerd, and this show gave me plenty of chances to test myself. Some words I knew, some I’d heard but couldn’t begin to spell, and a few I scribbled down to look up later. I even found myself silently spelling along with the kids (not always successfully)! That’s part of the fun: the play captures the thrill of competition while grounding it in community and heart.

AKEELAH & THE BEE is full of energy, optimism, and a love of language. It shows how a neighborhood can lift up a child, how a teacher can change a life, and how courage and preparation can break through barriers. You leave the theater with a light heart, a few new vocabulary words, and a renewed belief in the power of community. In short, The Ensemble’s season opener is a rousing S-U-C-C-E-S-S.

AKEELAH & THE BEE runs through October 12th at The Ensemble Theatre, located at 3535 Main Street in Midtown. The show runs about two and a half hours with one intermission. Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm, and matinees on Saturday at 2:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Two paid parking lots are nearby. For more information on the production and the theater, visit ensemblehouston.com.

