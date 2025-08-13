Rec Room Arts to Present ANGELS IN AMERICA in Full Rotating Repertory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rec Room Arts will stage Tony Kushner’s Angels in America in full—Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika—in rotating repertory at its 60-seat downtown Houston venue from November 6 through December 20, 2025.

Artistic Director Matt Hune and Associate Artistic Director Sophia Watt will co-direct both productions. Official press openings are set for November 8 (Part One) and November 15 (Part Two).

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award, Angels in America is a landmark work exploring religion, sexuality, mortality, and justice against the backdrop of the 1980s AIDS crisis. In Rec Room’s intimate setting, the plays will be presented as Kushner originally intended—actor-driven, pared-down, and relying on the audience’s imagination for its theatrical magic.

Audiences can attend each part on separate nights or see both in a single day on November 29 and December 6, with Part One at 2 p.m. and Part Two at 7:30 p.m. The cast will be announced at a later date.

Tickets and Schedule

Performances run Wednesdays–Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with two-part marathon days on November 29 and December 6. Single tickets are $5–$45 and are available online at Rec Room Arts or at the door. Performances take place at Rec Room, 100 Jackson Street, Houston, TX 77002.