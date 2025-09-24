Photos: THE DA VINCI CODE at Alley Theatre First Look

You can now get a first look at Alley Theatre's production of The Da Vinci Code. The production runs now - October 19, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. Get a first look at photos here!

Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel adapt Dan Brown’s hit novel. Directed by Rob Melrose, symbologist Robert Langdon (Zack Fine) and cryptologist Sophie Neveu (Melissa Molano) race to solve a deadly puzzle that could change history.

This thrilling adventure marks Resident Acting Company Member Chris Hutchison’s 100th production at the Alley.

Photo credit: Melissa Taylor



Melissa Molano and Zach Fine



Chris Hutchison and Susan Koozin



Melissa Molano and Zach Fine



Zach Fine, Todd Waite, and Melissa Molano



Melissa Molano and Zach Fine



Chris Hutchison and Dylan Godwin