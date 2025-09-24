 tracker
Photos: THE DA VINCI CODE at Alley Theatre First Look

The production runs now - October 19, 2025.

By: Sep. 24, 2025
You can now get a first look at  Alley Theatre's production of The Da Vinci Code. The production runs now - October 19, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. Get a first look at photos here!

Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel adapt Dan Brown’s hit novel. Directed by Rob Melrose, symbologist Robert Langdon (Zack Fine) and cryptologist Sophie Neveu (Melissa Molano) race to solve a deadly puzzle that could change history.

This thrilling adventure marks Resident Acting Company Member Chris Hutchison’s 100th production at the Alley.

Photo credit: Melissa Taylor

Photos: THE DA VINCI CODE at Alley Theatre First Look Image
Melissa Molano and Zach Fine

Photos: THE DA VINCI CODE at Alley Theatre First Look Image
Chris Hutchison and Susan Koozin

Photos: THE DA VINCI CODE at Alley Theatre First Look Image
Melissa Molano and Zach Fine

Photos: THE DA VINCI CODE at Alley Theatre First Look Image
Zach Fine, Todd Waite, and Melissa Molano

Photos: THE DA VINCI CODE at Alley Theatre First Look Image
Melissa Molano and Zach Fine

Photos: THE DA VINCI CODE at Alley Theatre First Look Image
Chris Hutchison and Dylan Godwin

Photos: THE DA VINCI CODE at Alley Theatre First Look Image
Melissa Molano and Zach Fine




