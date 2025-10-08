Photos: THE BODY SNATCHER at Alley Theatre First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alley Theatre is presenting The Body Snatcher. Alley Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner directs Katie Forgette’s spine-tingling love story, inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s Victorian Gothic classic. This haunting love story celebrates Resident Acting Company Member David Rainey’s 25th season at the Alley. See photos here!

The cast of The Body Snatcher includes Resident Acting Company Member David Rainey as Dr. Robert Noakes, joined by Rolando Chusan as Dr. John Brook, Brandon Hearnsberger as Fettes, Carolyn Johnson as Mrs. Keene, Sophia Marcelle as A Young Girl and Alyssa Marek as Elizabeth Noakes.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Yu Shibagaki, Costume Designer Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Lighting Designer Pablo Santiago, Sound Designer Matt Starritt, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Kristen Larson, and Assistant Stage Manager Meagan Rachelle Smallwood.

The Body Snatcher runs alongside the 2025 Alley All New Festival. The Festival features four new play readings from some of the most exciting voices in contemporary theatre. Since its inception in 2016, Alley All New Festival has become an incubator for American theatre, as 30 of 42 plays represented have gone on to world premiere productions. The 2025 Alley All New Festival runs October 24 – October 26, 2025.

Photo credit: Lynn Lane