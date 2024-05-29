Ophelia's Rope To Bring Improv To Fundraiser For Cone Man Running Productions

Performances are set to take place in June.
Get ready for an unforgettable series of performances as Ophelia's Rope, Houston's longest-running female improv duo, takes the stage to support Cone Man Running Productions. Over three unique evenings, audiences will experience the spontaneity and hilarity of improv theatre, with each show inspired by audience suggestions. Don't miss this chance to see something new every night while supporting local theatre!
PERFORMANCES:
Soubrette City and Ophelia's Rope
Witness the creative genius of Soubrette City's improvised play, followed by a set from Ophelia's Rope.
Cast: Callina Anderson, Jessica Brown, Autumn Clack, Ruth McCleskey
Ophelia's Rope Concert
A musical journey where every song is created on the spot, inspired by the audience.
Cast: Autumn Clack, Ruth McCleskey
Tech Genius: Rachna Khare
TBA and Ophelia's Rope
A surprise collaboration that promises a night of unpredictable entertainment.
Cast: Autumn Clack, Ruth McCleskey and Guests Tech Genius: Rachna Khare
Venue:
Cone Man Running's Studio
1824 Spring Street, Suite 233
Houston, Texas 77007
Tickets: $10
Presale tickets available at https://www.conemanrunning.com/fundraiser
To make a reservation to pay at the door, email info@conemanrunning.com.
Join us for these special nights of improv, where your suggestions inspire the action, and every show is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Support local theatre and enjoy the improv brilliance of Ophelia's Rope and Friends!
Videos