Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

RELATED STORIES

1
BLACK BOYS CRY By Playwright Harold Jay Trotter, Makes Its Debut At The DeLuxe Theatre Photo
BLACK BOYS CRY By Playwright Harold Jay Trotter, Makes Its Debut At The DeLuxe Theatre

Written and directed by award winning actor and theatre extraordinaire Harold JAY Trotter, BLACK BOYS CRY is a hilarious and compelling story, that takes us on a journey through the lives of five Black men who don't necessarily experience 'Black boy joy' but have a strong commitment to get there.

2
Stages Names David Schmitz As Interim Managing Director Photo
Stages Names David Schmitz As Interim Managing Director

Stages has appointed David Schmitz as its Interim Managing Director. Schmitz is the Principal Executive for Amplify Leadership Advisors.

3
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to be Presented By Lone Star College-North Harris And Cash Carpenter Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to be Presented By Lone Star College-North Harris And Cash Carpenter Productions

Richard O'Brien's legendary rock 'n' roll musical will celebrate 50 years of non-stop partying at Lone Star College-North Harris and Cash Carpenter Productions.

4
Review: MEDEA at Classical Theatre Company Photo
Review: MEDEA at Classical Theatre Company

Callina is always a smart actress, and she mines this mythical lady for something more than simple madness. No, she finds a way to make her choices as an ultimate strategist even if she is a woman scorned. She is torn at every step of the way by the evilness of her plan, yet she knows if the wrongs are to be given to justice it all has to happen. We believe every second of her conflict, and we mourn with her when the final moments arrive.

