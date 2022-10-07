Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Youth Theater to Present TOTALLY 80S, THE MUSICAL in November

This high-energy show features a neon-colored combo of comedy, nostalgia and a fantastic soundtrack of top '80s music.

Register for Houston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

National Youth Theater to Present TOTALLY 80S, THE MUSICAL in November

National Youth Theater will present Totally 80s, The Musical in November! Totally 80s, The Musical is a totally tubular comedy musical that follows a group of friends who come of age during the 1980s, when Ronald Reagan was president, the Berlin Wall came down and the hits of Madonna, Genesis, Sting, Duran Duran and Michael Jackson filled the airwaves. This high-energy show features a neon-colored combo of comedy, nostalgia and a fantastic soundtrack of top '80s music. It's a celebration of all things Gen X that people from all generations will enjoy.

NYT will be the first to perform this show in the great state of Texas!

The directorial team for Totally 80s, The Musical includes director Holly Jasso, assistant director Marshal Hunt, co-vocal directors Lisa Morales and Melody Ochterbeck, and guest choreographers Abigail Collier, Jenny Moyado, Erica Gallegos, Carla Prescott, and Justin Ray.

FEATURED CAST:

Claire: Jaden Adams of Montgomery
Allison: Avery Kotrla of Magnolia
Mel: Kayden Solomon of Montgomery
Jake: Calder McDonald of Montgomery
Hardy: Judah Alaniz of Spring
Winston: Evan Edwards of Houston
Brian: Jeremiah Hernandez of Tomball

PERFORMANCES:

Totally 80s, The Musical

Concordia Lutheran High School

700 E. Main Street, Tomball 77375

Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.

About NYT


National Youth Theater (NYT) is a Christian Ministry with the mission of engaging students in life changing experiences through the performing arts. NYT's goal is to help encourage and grow kids to become confident, engaged Christian adults. NYT provides an environment that encourages a sense of belonging and promotes training to recognize, honor, and acknowledge the gifts of each child.





More Hot Stories For You


National Youth Theater to Present NARNIA, THE MUSICAL in NovemberNational Youth Theater to Present NARNIA, THE MUSICAL in November
October 7, 2022

National Youth Theater will present Narnia, The Musical, November 18-20. Narnia, The Musical is a dramatization of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, the first and most famous of acclaimed British author C.S. Lewis's world-renowned series, The Chronicles of Narnia.
National Youth Theater to Present TOTALLY 80S, THE MUSICAL in NovemberNational Youth Theater to Present TOTALLY 80S, THE MUSICAL in November
October 7, 2022

National Youth Theater will present Totally 80s, The Musical in November! Totally 80s, The Musical is a totally tubular comedy musical that follows a group of friends who come of age in the 80s, when Ronald Reagan was president, the Berlin Wall came down and the hits of Madonna, Genesis, Sting, Duran Duran and Michael Jackson filled the airwaves.
Broadway in McAllen Announces THE BOOK OF MORMON and Four Additional Shows for 2022-23 SeasonBroadway in McAllen Announces THE BOOK OF MORMON and Four Additional Shows for 2022-23 Season
October 7, 2022

Innovation Arts & Entertainment has announced the return of Broadway in McAllen, which consists of topflight, live stage entertainment based at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. Broadway in McAllen will bring the Best of Touring Broadway direct from New York, including for the first time ever, Tony Award Winning Best Musical The Book of Mormon.
Houston Early Music Announces 2022-23 Season Focusing on Transitions and TransformationsHouston Early Music Announces 2022-23 Season Focusing on Transitions and Transformations
October 6, 2022

Houston Early Music's 2022-23 season, opening this month, focuses on transitions and transformations in history, culture and music - and on how they influence one another.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL to Make Houston Debut at the Hobby Center in January 2023PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL to Make Houston Debut at the Hobby Center in January 2023
October 6, 2022

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will make its Houston debut as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-23 Season. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will play the Hobby Center January 3–8, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, October 7 at 10am.