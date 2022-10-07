National Youth Theater to Present TOTALLY 80S, THE MUSICAL in November

National Youth Theater will present Totally 80s, The Musical in November! Totally 80s, The Musical is a totally tubular comedy musical that follows a group of friends who come of age during the 1980s, when Ronald Reagan was president, the Berlin Wall came down and the hits of Madonna, Genesis, Sting, Duran Duran and Michael Jackson filled the airwaves. This high-energy show features a neon-colored combo of comedy, nostalgia and a fantastic soundtrack of top '80s music. It's a celebration of all things Gen X that people from all generations will enjoy.

NYT will be the first to perform this show in the great state of Texas!

The directorial team for Totally 80s, The Musical includes director Holly Jasso, assistant director Marshal Hunt, co-vocal directors Lisa Morales and Melody Ochterbeck, and guest choreographers Abigail Collier, Jenny Moyado, Erica Gallegos, Carla Prescott, and Justin Ray.

FEATURED CAST:

Claire: Jaden Adams of Montgomery

Allison: Avery Kotrla of Magnolia

Mel: Kayden Solomon of Montgomery

Jake: Calder McDonald of Montgomery

Hardy: Judah Alaniz of Spring

Winston: Evan Edwards of Houston

Brian: Jeremiah Hernandez of Tomball

PERFORMANCES:

Totally 80s, The Musical

Concordia Lutheran High School

700 E. Main Street, Tomball 77375

Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.

About NYT



National Youth Theater (NYT) is a Christian Ministry with the mission of engaging students in life changing experiences through the performing arts. NYT's goal is to help encourage and grow kids to become confident, engaged Christian adults. NYT provides an environment that encourages a sense of belonging and promotes training to recognize, honor, and acknowledge the gifts of each child.