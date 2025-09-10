Mercury Chamber Orchestra Opens 25th Season With Bach And Vivaldi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mercury Chamber Orchestra will launch its 25th Anniversary Season with two marquee events: BACH’S COMPLETE BRANDENBURG CONCERTOS at the Wortham Center on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 8:00 p.m., followed by a citywide ConocoPhillips Neighborhood Series tour of VIVALDI’S THE FOUR SEASONS from October 23–26, 2025.

In the season-opening concert, Mercury will perform all six of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos—a rare full-cycle presentation showcasing Baroque color, character, and virtuosity, from dueling flutes and galloping strings to a bravura harpsichord spotlight. “This is the music where Baroque energy explodes off the stage,” said Artistic Director Antoine Plante. “It’s the perfect way to launch our 25th anniversary, because it captures Mercury’s spirit—joyful, inventive, and deeply connected to our audience.”

Later in October, Mercury will bring Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons directly into Houston neighborhoods through the ConocoPhillips Neighborhood Series, appearing at Saengerhalle (The Heights), The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Memorial MDPC, and Dosey Doe. Marking the work’s 300th anniversary, the chamber ensemble—enriched with theorbo, bassoon, and a fearless solo violin—will perform all four concertos in an immersive, no-intermission format.

“This season is our love letter to Houston,” added Plante. “For 25 years, this city has embraced Mercury, and now we celebrate by bringing unforgettable music to every corner of our community.”

Tickets & Information

Bach’s Complete Brandenburg Concertos — Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. • Wortham Center

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons — October 23–26, 2025 • ConocoPhillips Neighborhood Series (multiple venues across Houston